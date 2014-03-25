UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday March 25

LONDON, March 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 to 17 points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 36.78 points lower on Monday at 6,520.39 on concerns about the situation in Ukraine and a slowdown in Chinese growth, while energy providers were hit by worries they may be forced to break up their businesses.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland has had contact regarding the possible sale of its U.S. retail business Citizens with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has also considered a bid, people with knowledge of the matter said. <ID:nL5N0ML42R]

* BANKS - Britain's Co-operative Bank needs to raise another 400 million pounds ($660 million) to cover the cost of past misconduct, dealing a fresh blow to the lender which promotes its ethical standards but has been hit by a funding gap and drugs scandal.

* AVIVA - The British insurer could pay its chief executive Mark Wilson up to 5.3 million pounds ($8.7 million) for his first year in the job he took on after a shareholder rebellion led to the departure of his predecessor.

* MARKS & SPENCER - The retailer said that two of its most experienced directors would leave the business this summer. Both Darrell Stein and Clem Constantine, directors of IT and property respectively, have been with M&S since 2006, according to the company's website.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

A.G.BARR PLC PRELIM

CARNIVAL PLC Q1

CORERO NETWORK SECURITY PLC PRELIM

FAROE PETROLEUM PLC PRELIM

KBC ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PLC PRELIM

KINGFISHER PLC PRELIM

NANOCO GROUP PLC H1

POLYUS GOLD INTERNATIONAL LTD FINAL

QUIXANT PLC PRELIM

WOLSELEY PLC H1

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)