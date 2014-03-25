UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, March 25

(Adds company news, futures)
LONDON, March 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening higher on Tuesday, with futures up 0.3 percent at 0725 GMT, ahead of the
cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
* The UK blue chip index closed 36.78 points lower on Monday at 6,520.39 on
concerns about the situation in Ukraine and a slowdown in Chinese growth, while
energy providers were hit by worries they may be forced to break up their
businesses.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland has had contact
regarding the possible sale of its U.S. retail business Citizens with Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
has also considered a bid, people with knowledge of the matter said.
* EASYJET - The British budget airline upgraded its first-half
outlook, saying it now expected a first-half loss similar to last year's level
as it kept a lid on costs.
* ROYAL MAIL GROUP - Britain's newly-privatised postal operator
Royal Mail said on Tuesday it would cut around 1,300 operational and head office
jobs in order to deliver annualised savings of 50 million pounds ($82.45
million).
* KINGFISHER - Europe's largest home improvements retailer said it
would return about 200 million pounds ($330 million) to shareholders in the
current year as it met forecasts with a 4.1 percent rise in 2013-14 profit.
* BANKS - Britain's Co-operative Bank needs to raise another 400 million
pounds ($660 million) to cover the cost of past misconduct, dealing a fresh blow
to the lender which promotes its ethical standards but has been hit by a funding
gap and drugs scandal.
* AVIVA - The British insurer could pay its chief executive Mark
Wilson up to 5.3 million pounds ($8.7 million) for his first year in the job he
took on after a shareholder rebellion led to the departure of his predecessor.
Separately, the insurer agreed to sell its Turkish unit Aviva Sigorta
to venture fund EMF Capital Partners, the Turkish company said on
Tuesday.
* MARKS & SPENCER - The retailer said that two of its most
experienced directors would leave the business this summer. Both Darrell Stein
and Clem Constantine, directors of IT and property respectively, have been with
M&S since 2006, according to the company's website.
* RSA - The troubled British insurer set out its plans for a fully
underwritten rights issue on Tuesday, to raise 773 million pounds ($1.27
billion) to restore its capital position.
* CENTRICA - The British utility has agreed to buy the gas and
electricity supply arm and a gas-fired power plant from Ireland's state-owned
Bord Gais Eireann for 1.1 billion euros ($1.52 billion).
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)