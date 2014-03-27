UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27

BRIEF-Topbuild acquires superior insulation products
* Topbuild Corp - owner and founder of insulation products, Bob Olson, will join company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 30-33 points, or 0.5 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.41 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,605.30 points on Wednesday. It has been trapped in a range between around 6,400 to 6,800 since late October.
* UK retail sales numbers for February, set for release at 0930 GMT, are expected to show an improvement from January's sharp 1.5 percent decline.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
COMPASS GROUP issues a trading update
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Topbuild Corp - owner and founder of insulation products, Bob Olson, will join company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, April 21 AGIC Capital, a $1 billion Asian-European private equity firm, agreed on Friday to buy Central European medical laser company Fotona from U.S. investment firm The Gores Group, targeting growth in China and other Asian countries.
SANT'ELPIDIO, Italy, April 21 Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM has selected four bidders for the sale of a bad loan portfolio which it expects to conclude in four to five weeks, the head of the lender's strategic committee said on Friday.