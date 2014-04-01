UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 1

LONDON, April 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening up 17-22 points, or 0.3 percent higher on
Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 17.21 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,598.37 points on Monday, after a see-saw session
which saw it trade between 6,583-6,658, leaving it down 2.2
percent for the year on the last day of the first quarter.
* WEIR GROUP : The engineer is said to be in talks
to takeover its Finnish rival Metso Oyj in an 8.5
billion pounds ($14.17 billion) deal to expand its industrial
pumps and valves market, the Times reported.
* BANKS: Hong Kong's de facto central bank said it is
investigating a number of banks as part of the global probe into
alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets, as
investigations into the $5.3 trillion-a-day-market escalate.
* UK March Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI data, set for
release at 0830 GMT, is set to show a small drop to 56.7 from
56.9, according to a Reuters poll.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
($1 = 0.5998 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)