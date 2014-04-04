UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4

(Adds futures, company news)
LONDON, April 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening higher on Friday, with June futures for the
index up 0.3 percent by 0637 GMT. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 fell 9.90 points, or 0.2 percent, to
6,649.14 points on Thursday, giving up an earlier 0.2 percent
gain, which took it to its highest since March 12.
The session proved volatile, with gains made in the
afternoon when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
affirmed an easy policy stance evaporating after
below-expectations U.S. data ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs
report.
* Non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, was expected to
show U.S. job growth likely accelerated in March as the winter's
gloom started to lift, providing the strongest signal yet that
the world's largest economy was shifting into higher gear.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve must avoid being locked into
calendar-based policy commitments and instead ensure its forward
guidance is flexible enough to allow it to respond to changing
conditions, a top Fed official said in Hong Kong on Friday.
* TESCO : Tesco's finance director Laurie McIlwee is
set to resign as early as next week, days before Britain's
biggest retailer is expected to announce another sharp decline
in profitability, the Financial Times reported.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Lloyds will seek approval
to boost the pay of up to 400 of its most senior staff, Sky News
reported.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The bank has appointed a
new finance director, poaching Ewen Stevenson from Credit Suisse
where he was co-head of investment banking for Europe
the Middle East and Africa.
* STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart's global head of
mergers and acquisitions Andrew Suckling will take a one-year
sabbatical less than two years after assuming the role, a person
with knowledge of the matter said.
* BARCLAYS : Barclays is seeking an investment bank
to explore the potential sale of its Spanish business, with
Merrill Lynch among the top candidates, Expansion and El Pais
reported, citing unnamed market sources.
* WPP : The world's largest advertising group should
be earning 15 percent of its revenue from Latin America in five
years, Chief Executive Martin Sorrell said.
* EVRAZ : The steelmaker has sold Evraz Vitkovice
Steel for $89 million.
* EASYJET : The budget airline said its passengers
are up 4.8 percent to 5,107,676.
* EXPERIAN : A number of U.S. states are jointly
investigating a data breach involving a subsidiary of Experian
that exposed the social security numbers of some 200 million
people to potential criminal activity.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Alistair Smout)