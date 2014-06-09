UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 9

LONDON, June 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening up 14 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent
higher, on Monday according to financial bookmakers, taking its
cue from Wall Street and Asia after encouraging U.S. jobs data.
* Futures for the index were up 0.2 percent by 0642
GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, click on
* Trade data out of China added weight to the view that the
global economy is recovering, with exports gaining steam in May.
But the same data also gave cause for concern, as an unexpected
drop in imports signalled weaker domestic demand.
* The FTSE 100 closed up 44.72 points, or 0.7
percent, at 6,858.21 on Friday, leaving it just 0.5 percent shy
of a peak hit last month of 6,894.88 - its highest level since
December 1999, when it set a record of 6,950.60 points.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Lloyds Banking Group said
on Monday it would sell a quarter of its shares in TSB, through
a listing on the London stock market priced at below the
business's book value.
Lloyds, which must sell the business as a condition of its
government bailout during the financial crisis, said the shares
would be sold at between 220 pence and 290 pence each.
* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark, AB Foods'
fast-growing clothing chain, is close to completing an
extraordinary to deal to buy an entire shopping centre in
Birmingham for 60 million pounds ($100.8 million), the Telegraph
said.
* CARRILLION : The support services and construction
firm's joint venture has won a 260 million pounds highways
contract.
* MAN GROUP : The hedge fund manager has bought
U.S.-based Pine Grove Asset Management.
* COSTAIN : The construction company has won a new
gas terminal contract with Centrica Energy.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The Anglo-Dutch oil major has
appointed headhunters at Egon Zehnder to advise in its search
for a new chairman, as incumbent Jorma Ollila prepares to step
down, the Financial Times said.
* CENTRICA : British Gas owner Centrica has said it
is unlikely to bid for more UK fracking rights when they are
offered in coming weeks, underlining the uncertainty over
whether shale gas extraction will prove to be viable, the
Telegraph said.
