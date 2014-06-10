UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday June 10

EDINBURGH, June 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 12 to 17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower, on Tuesday,
* The FTSE 100 index ended 0.2 percent higher at 6,875.00 points,
leaving it about 1 percent shy of the record set in late 1999, led by mining
companies after signs a global economic recovery was picking up speed.
* TESCO, BANKS - Tesco Bank, the financial services arm of
Britain's biggest retailer, has launched its first personal current or checking
account, looking to challenge established lenders and bring shoppers back into
its parent's stores.
* RIO TINTO - Guinea's main opposition parties withdrew from
parliament on Monday and threatened to hold street protests over delays in
organising local elections promised in a political deal with the government last
year.
Guinea's iron ore mines are home to some of the world's biggest untapped
reserves and have attracted investments from the world's biggest mining firms,
including Rio Tinto.
* BHP BILLITON - Tug boat engineers at Australia's top iron ore
export port backed plans for possible strike action in a fight for more leave
and shorter work hours that could halt a quarter of the world's iron ore
exports.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
CARCLO PLC PRELIM
CML MICROSYSTEMS PLC PRELIM
GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC H1
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC PRELIM
PHOENIX IT GROUP PLC PRELIM
PARK GROUP PLC PRELIM
SEPURA PLC PRELIM
SPIRIT PUB COMPANY PLC Q3 TRADE
TED BAKER PLC TRADING
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)