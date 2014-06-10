UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday June 10

(Adds futures, company news)
EDINBURGH, June 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down as much as 0.3 percent on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures dipping 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market
open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 index ended 0.2 percent higher at 6,875.00 points,
leaving it about 1 percent shy of the record set in late 1999, led by mining
companies after signs a global economic recovery was picking up speed.
* TESCO, BANKS - Tesco Bank, the financial services arm of
Britain's biggest retailer, has launched its first personal current or checking
account, looking to challenge established lenders and bring shoppers back into
its parent's stores.
* RIO TINTO - Guinea's main opposition parties withdrew from
parliament on Monday and threatened to hold street protests over delays in
organising local elections promised in a political deal with the government last
year.
Guinea's iron ore mines are home to some of the world's biggest untapped
reserves and have attracted investments from the world's biggest mining firms,
including Rio Tinto.
* BHP BILLITON - Tug boat engineers at Australia's top iron ore
export port backed plans for possible strike action in a fight for more leave
and shorter work hours that could halt a quarter of the world's iron ore
exports.
* ROLLS ROYCE - The engine maker won a deck machinery contract worth
nearly 50 million pounds ($83.95 million) with Edison Chouest.
* IMPERIAL TOBACCO - Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group said on
Tuesday it intended to float its European logistics division Logista on the
Spanish stock market after a review of options for the Madrid-based unit.
* SPIRIT PUB COMPANY - Spirit Pub Company Plc reported a 6 percent
rise in comparable net sales at its managed pubs, aided by strong drink and food
sales.
* TED BAKER - The clothes retailer reported a 17.9 percent rise in
first quarter revenue. Wholesale sales for period were 25.2 percent above same
period last year, reflecting good performance from the UK and export business
and strong performance from the US wholesale business.
* OXFORD INSTRUMENTS - Technology tools maker Oxford Instruments
said full-year adjusted pretax profit rose marginally, after benefits from an
increase in orders were partially offset by a strong pound.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)