UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday 12 June

EDINBURGH, June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* On Wednesday, the UK blue chip index ended 0.5 percent, or 34.68 points, lower at 6,838.87, pressured by stocks trading without entitlement to their latest dividend payout and a sharp decline in Rolls-Royce following the cancellation of a major plane order.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO - The British tobacco firm is evaluating a deal for assets likely to be divested from Reynolds American Inc and Lorillard Inc if the two U.S. tobacco companies proceed with a proposed combination, according to people familiar with the matter.

* INSURERS - Britain's competition watchdog will announce on Thursday sweeping reforms of the car insurance industry that are designed to reduce costs for motorists, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

WS ATKINS PLC PRELIM

CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC H1

HALMA PLC PRELIM

HOME RETAIL GROUP PLC Q1 TRADE

IMAGE SCAN HOLDINGS PLC H1

MULBERRY GROUP PLC PRELIM

PZ CUSSONS PLC TRADING

VOLEX PLC PRELIM

