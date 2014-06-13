UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 13

(Adds futures, company news)
LONDON, June 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening down 22-27 points, or 0.4 percent lower on
Friday, according to financial bookmakers, as violence in Iraq
raised the threat of a heightening of instability in the Middle
East and drove up oil prices.
* Futures for the index were down 0.4 percent by
0642 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 4.24 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,843.11 points on Thursday. The index is just 0.8
percent shy of a peak hit last month of 6,894.88 - its highest
level since December 1999, when it set a record at 6,950.60.
* President Barack Obama threatened U.S. military strikes in
Iraq against Sunni Islamist militants who have surged out of the
north to menace Baghdad and want to establish their own state in
Iraq and Syria.
* Brent crude climbed to a nine-month high near $114 a
barrel on Friday, as supply disruption fears took centre stage.
* China's industrial output rose 8.8 percent in May from a
year earlier, while retail sales rose 12.5 percent, the National
Bureau of Statistics said.
* UK PROPERTY COMPANIES, BANKS
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that
British interest rates could rise sooner than financial markets
expect, in a surprisingly stark warning that monetary policy may
start to tighten within months.
Carney also said he was also concerned by signs that
mortgage lending standards were becoming looser and set out the
case for early action as insurance against future risks by the
BoE's Financial Policy Committee, which meets next week.
* LONMIN : The leader of South Africa's AMCU union
said on Friday a wage deal with the world's top three platinum
producers was imminent, in a sign the longest mining strike in
the country's history may soon be over.
* BARCLAYS : Caixabank is considering
making an offer for Barclays' retail business in Spain, which
analysts value at up to 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion), the
Spanish lender's chief executive officer told the Wall Street
Journal.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell said it had declared
force majeure at its EA field in Nigeria to repair equipment
damaged by bad weather off shore, putting on hold production of
about 40,000 barrels of oil a day.
* DRUGMAKERS: An advisory committee to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration recommended that the agency not require
large cardiovascular safety trials for a class of drugs used to
treat opioid-induced chronic constipation.
* TULLOW OIL : Tullow Oil has increased and extended
its Norwegian exploration loan.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)