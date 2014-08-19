UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 19

LONDON Aug 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 to 19 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index climbed to a two-week high in the previous session and finished 0.8 percent higher at 6,741.25 points.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank is close to a deal to pay between $200 million and $300 million to resolve allegations by New York's banking regulator that it failed to review high-risk transactions, two years after agreeing to reform its practices, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The 70,000 barrel per day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was shut at Royal Dutch Shell's joint-venture 327,000 bpd Deer Park, Texas refinery, sources familiar with operations at the refinery said on Monday.

* Brent crude edged up towards $102 a barrel, but stayed near a 14-month low reached in the previous session on weak demand and easing concerns over risks to supply.

* London copper held steady on Tuesday as brighter prospects for the U.S. economy were chilled by caution over China's stuttering property market, while a stronger dollar sapped a rebound from seven-week lows.

