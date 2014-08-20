UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 20

LONDON Aug 20 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract was
flat on Wednesday, with the cash market set for a slightly softer open after
ending at a 3-week high in the previous session. For more on the factors
* The UK blue chip index finished up by 0.6 percent at 6,779.31 points, its
highest close since July 29, on Tuesday.
* STANDARD CHARTERED : British banking company Standard Chartered
Plc will pay a $300 million penalty and suspend or exit some important
businesses after failing to weed out risky transactions that could be linked to
money laundering.
* GLENCORE : Commodity trader and miner Glencore said on Wednesday
it will launch a share buy-back programme of up to $1 billion as it posted a
forecast-beating 8 percent rise in first-half core profit.
* ANTOFAGASTA : Chilean miner Antofagasta named insider Diego
Hernandez as its new chief executive to take over the running of the company
from Jean-Paul Luksic, who retains his role as chairman but in a non-executive
capacity.
* BALFOUR BEATTY /CARILLION : British engineering company
Balfour Beatty on Wednesday rejected Carillion's third merger proposal, saying
it failed to address its concerns over risks to the business.
* HIKMA : Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc reported a 44 percent rise in
first-half adjusted profit, helped by strong demand for its high-margin
injectibles particularly in the United States.
* HOCHSCHILD : Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc reported
a 4 percent rise in first-half adjusted core earnings, helped by its aggressive
cost-cutting programme and increased output from its assets in Peru and
Argentina.
* Shanghai copper dipped towards a major technical support level on
Wednesday, with a break likely to trigger selling by momentum-based investors,
as the market also eyed forecasts of improving supply.
* Brent crude futures steadied near 14-month lows above $101 a barrel on
Wednesday.
