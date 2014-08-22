UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 22

LONDON Aug 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
* The UK blue chip index closed up 22.18 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,777.66
points in the previous session, approaching three-week highs touched earlier
this week.
* Focus will be on a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in
the day at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Investors will look for signals about the timing of interest rate increases.
* RSA INSURANCE GROUP - RSA said it had reached an agreement to sell
its insurance business in Singapore and Hong Kong to Allied World Assurance Co
Ltd for 130 million pounds ($215.51 million) in cash.
* Uncertainty over Scotland's currency arrangements could prompt capital
flight from the country, leaving its financial system in a "parlous state,"
Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC Holdings, wrote in a column on Thursday
in the Telegraph newspaper.
* Brent was trading below $103 a barrel, heading for a second weekly loss as
easing geopolitical risks and higher global oil supply pressured prices.
* London copper hit its highest in a fortnight on Friday and was eyeing its
biggest weekly advance since early July as brightening economic prospects for
the United States eclipsed concerns over China's struggling property market.
Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson