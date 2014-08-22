UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 22

LONDON Aug 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were up 0.16 percent at 0647 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 22.18 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,777.66 points in the previous session, approaching three-week highs touched earlier this week.

* Focus will be on a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors will look for signals about the timing of interest rate increases.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - LSE said on Friday it would raise 938 million pounds ($1.6 billion) to part fund the acquisition of Frank Russell Company. It also said its revenue increased 20 percent overall and 12 percent on an organic and constant currency basis.

* VODAFONE - The company's shares rose 0.7 percent on Thursday amid speculation that advisers at AT&T were now working around the clock on a cash bid worth more than 3 pounds a share, the Daily Mail reported.

* PETROFAC - The Chairman of British oil and gas service group Petrofac, Norman Murray, has resigned with immediate effect due to compassionate reasons, the company said on Friday.

* RSA INSURANCE GROUP - RSA said it had reached an agreement to sell its insurance business in Singapore and Hong Kong to Allied World Assurance Co Ltd for 130 million pounds ($215.51 million) in cash.

* Uncertainty over Scotland's currency arrangements could prompt capital flight from the country, leaving its financial system in a "parlous state," Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC Holdings, wrote in a column on Thursday in the Telegraph newspaper.

* More than 100 business leaders in the United Kingdom with operations in Scotland plan to speak out against independence in a united statement, the Telegraph reported.

* In the U.S. market, the S&P 500 ended at a record high on Thursday after a flurry of positive economic data, including existing home sales jumping to a 10-month high and initial jobless claims dropping sharply.

* Brent was trading below $103 a barrel, heading for a second weekly loss as easing geopolitical risks and higher global oil supply pressured prices.

* London copper hit its highest in a fortnight on Friday and was eyeing its biggest weekly advance since early July as brightening economic prospects for the United States eclipsed concerns over China's struggling property market.

