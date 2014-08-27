UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 27

LONDON Aug 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Wednesday, with September futures on the index down 0.2 percent at 0624 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index closed up by 0.7 percent, or 47.51 points, at 6,822.76 points - its highest closing level since early July.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Britain's financial regulator said on Wednesday that it had fined Royal Bank of Scotland and its NatWest division 14.5 million pounds ($24 million) for failings in the way it sold mortgage to customers.

* BG GROUP : The energy major said on Wednesday the Mzia well test supports potential hub development offshore Tanzania.

* EVRAZ : Russia's largest steelmaker said on Wednesday it swung to a first-half net profit of $1 million after a year ago loss of $146 million due to asset optimisation and cost efficiency gains, but missed analysts expectations.

* GLENCORE : The commodity trader and miner and Chinese nickel producer Jinchuan Group are the front runners to buy BHP Billiton's Australian Nickel West division, a source close to the situation said.

* Four UK blue-chip stocks are due to go ex-dividend on Wednesday, shaving up to 2.05 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)