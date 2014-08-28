UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 28

LONDON Aug 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 6 to 7 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent at 6,830.66 points on Wednesday.

* UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy looks set to grow at its fastest rate since 2007 this year, but the rapid pace is unlikely to be sustained, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Wednesday after nudging up its growth forecasts for this year and next.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : U.S. health officials will announce on Thursday that a human study of an Ebola vaccine made by GlaxoSmithKline will begin within a couple of weeks and not later this year as the company estimated originally, according to people familiar with the plans.

* GLENCORE : Glencore will hold talks with the government of the Australian state of Queensland over developing vast bauxite reserves that have remained untapped for decades despite a series of attempts by mining companies to get a project off the ground.

* TERRA FIRMA/GARDEN CENTRE GROUP:Private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners is looking to sell the Garden Centre Group two years after buying the business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matte.

