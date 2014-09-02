UK Stocks-Factors to watch on September 2

LONDON, Sept 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 5-7 points, or 0.1 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were up 0.3 percent at 0637 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 5.56 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,825.31 on Monday, in light volume, with New York closed for a public holiday.

* Investors were eyeing UK August Markit/CIPS construction PMI figures, set for release at 0830 GMT - expected to slow down to 61.4 from July's 62.4 - in the wake of poor UK manufacturing figures on Monday.

Similarly weak construction PMI data on Tuesday is likely to bolster the view among analysts that the Bank of England will wait until early next year to raise interest rates from a record low 0.5 percent, rather than in the next few months.

* BANKS: The number of complaints against British banks fell by nearly 42 percent in the first half of 2014, driven by a decline in the number of cases relating to the mis-selling of loan insurance, the Financial Ombudsman Service said.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO : The British cigarette maker has closed loans of about $13 billion to back its acquisition of selected brands and assets from Reynolds American Inc, the lead banks said.

* TULLETT PREBON : The interdealer broker's new chief executive John Phizackerley has hinted at a further push into electronic trading, the Financial Times said.

* REDROW : Redrow's full-year profit nearly doubled, spurred by the government's 'Help to Buy' housing scheme and strong consumer sentiment, allowing the British housebuilder to double its final dividend to 2 pence per share.

