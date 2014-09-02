UK Stocks-Factors to watch on September 2

LONDON, Sept 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening up 5-7 points, or 0.1 percent higher, on
Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
* Futures for the index were up 0.3 percent at 0637
GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 5.56 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,825.31 on Monday, in light volume, with New York
closed for a public holiday.
* Investors were eyeing UK August Markit/CIPS construction
PMI figures, set for release at 0830 GMT - expected to slow down
to 61.4 from July's 62.4 - in the wake of poor UK manufacturing
figures on Monday.
Similarly weak construction PMI data on Tuesday is likely to
bolster the view among analysts that the Bank of England will
wait until early next year to raise interest rates from a record
low 0.5 percent, rather than in the next few months.
* BANKS: The number of complaints against British banks fell
by nearly 42 percent in the first half of 2014, driven by a
decline in the number of cases relating to the mis-selling of
loan insurance, the Financial Ombudsman Service said.
* IMPERIAL TOBACCO : The British cigarette maker has
closed loans of about $13 billion to back its acquisition of
selected brands and assets from Reynolds American Inc,
the lead banks said.
* TULLETT PREBON : The interdealer broker's new
chief executive John Phizackerley has hinted at a further push
into electronic trading, the Financial Times said.
* REDROW : Redrow's full-year profit nearly doubled,
spurred by the government's 'Help to Buy' housing scheme and
strong consumer sentiment, allowing the British housebuilder to
double its final dividend to 2 pence per share.
