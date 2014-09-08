UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 8

LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 to 12 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index closed 0.3 percent weaker at 6,855.10 points in the previous session, falling back from a 14-1/2 year high of 6,904.86 points reached on Thursday when the European Central Bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates.

* ROLLS-ROYCE - Two men arrested as part of a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into concerns of possible bribery and corruption at Rolls-Royce in Asia have had their bail lifted, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper said.

* BP - The British government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review appeals court rulings against BP over a 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill that produced one of the largest class actions in American history.

* RYANAIR - Boeing Co and Ryanair Holdings plan to make a significant fleet announcement on Monday, following reports last Friday that the low-cost Irish airline was poised to place a $10 billion order for Boeing's new 737 MAX jetliner.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)