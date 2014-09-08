UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 8

BRIEF-Cascades and Tricentris announce major partnership
* Cascades Inc- cascades and Tricentris have signed a three-year partnership agreement
LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 to 12 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip index closed 0.3 percent weaker at 6,855.10 points in the previous session, falling back from a 14-1/2 year high of 6,904.86 points reached on Thursday when the European Central Bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates.
* ROLLS-ROYCE - Two men arrested as part of a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into concerns of possible bribery and corruption at Rolls-Royce in Asia have had their bail lifted, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper said.
* BP - The British government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review appeals court rulings against BP over a 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill that produced one of the largest class actions in American history.
* RYANAIR - Boeing Co and Ryanair Holdings plan to make a significant fleet announcement on Monday, following reports last Friday that the low-cost Irish airline was poised to place a $10 billion order for Boeing's new 737 MAX jetliner.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC TRADING
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Cascades Inc- cascades and Tricentris have signed a three-year partnership agreement
* Has amended revolving credit facility, including increase in maximum borrowing amount from $500 million to $750 million
* u.s. Food and drug administration completes food additive review of arcadia biosciences’ sonova® 400 gla safflower oil for use in dog diets