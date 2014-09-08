UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 8

LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 to 12 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the FTSE 100 index were down 0.2 percent at 0621 GMT.

* With less than two weeks to go before the vote, a YouGov survey for the Sunday Times newspaper put the "Yes" to independence campaign at 51 percent against the "no" camp at 49 percent, overturning a 22-point lead for the unionist campaign in just a month.

* Sterling weakened to its lowest in nearly 10 months on Monday amid worries about political uncertainty linked to the vote in Scotland.

* British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that plans would be set out in the coming days to give Scotland more autonomy on tax, spending and welfare if Scots vote against independence in a historic referendum on Sept. 18.

* The blue-chip index closed 0.3 percent weaker at 6,855.10 points in the previous session, falling back from a 14-1/2 year high of 6,904.86 points reached on Thursday when the European Central Bank surprised markets by cutting interest rates.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - The company maintained its annual earnings guidance, with a good finish to the year from discount fashion chain Primark offsetting continued weakness in its sugar operations.

* ROLLS-ROYCE - Two men arrested as part of a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into concerns of possible bribery and corruption at Rolls-Royce in Asia have had their bail lifted, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper said.

* BP - The British government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review appeals court rulings against BP over a 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill that produced one of the largest class actions in American history.

* VODAFONE - India's Telecom Department may offer 4G spectrum in the next auctions, the Economic Times newspaper said. Vodafone has a significant presence in the country.

Separately, The Financial Times, published from the United Kingdom, said Vodafone has developed a mobile wallet service with Visa, and plans to launch it in the UK next month.

* China's export rose more than expected in August while imports unexpectedly fell, data showed on Monday, pushing the trade surplus to a record high for the second consecutive month.

* RYANAIR - Boeing Co and Ryanair Holdings plan to make a significant fleet announcement on Monday, following reports last Friday that the low-cost Irish airline was poised to place a $10 billion order for Boeing's new 737 MAX jetliner.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Blaise Robinson)