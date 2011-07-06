UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 6

LONDON, July 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising on Wednesday, with energy stocks likely to receive a fillip from a rise in crude prices, although euro zone debt problems are likely to cap gains after ratings agency Moody's cut Portugal's credit rating to junk status.

The Moody's move has brought the euro zone's debt woes to the forefront of investors' minds once again, just as concerns over Greece were easing off in the short term after it secured a new tranche of bailout money from international lenders.

The euro fell sharply after the Moody's four-notch downgrade to Ba2, with the ratings agency warning that Portugal may need a second round of rescue funds before it can return to capital markets.

The UK blue chip index looks set to climb 14 to 16 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed 6.49 points, or 0.1 percent, higher at 6,024.03 on Tuesday, gaining for an eighth straight day, boosted by optimism over merger & acquisition activity.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose on Wednesday, up for a second straight session on expectations of higher demand in the months ahead and tighter U.S. inventories.

Barclays Capital raised its 2012 forecast for Brent by $10 to $115 per barrel, and upgraded its 2012 forecast for U.S. crude by $4 to $110.

Ex-dividend factors will knock 0.57 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with British Land , Burberry and Vedanta Resources all trading without their payout attractions.

No important domestic economic data is scheduled for release on Wednesday. Across the Atlantic, U.S. data releases include the June ISM non-manufacturing index, set for release at 1400 GMT, and June Challenger Layoffs, set for release at 1130 GMT, ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs report.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

BRITISH LAND

British Land, the country's second-largest property company by asset value, is in advanced talks to buy a 175 million pound ($280.2 million) portfolio of properties occupied by Virgin Active health and raquet clubs, the Financial Times said.

BANKS

British Finance Minister George Osborne said British banks will never again be able to make reckless acquisitions such as Royal Bank of Scotland's purchase of ABN Amro under the new system of financial regulation, the Daily Telegraph said.

BALFOUR BEATTY

The infrastructure firm issues a trading update.

BOOKER GROUP

The cash and carry wholesaler issues a trading update.

EASYJET

The budget airline issues traffic figures.

LONDON & STAMFORD PROPERTY

The property investor holds its annual general meeting.

LUPUS CAPITAL

The building materials firm issues a trading update.

PLETHORA SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS

The speciality pharmaceutical company holds its AGM.

ROBERT WALTERS

The recruitment firm issues a trading update.

ROBERT WISEMAN DAIRIES

The Scottish dairy group holds its AGM.

