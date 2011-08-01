UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Aug 1

LONDON Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising on Monday, tracking sharp gains in Asia, on investor relief after Washington clinched a last-minute deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit and avoid a default.

The UK blue chip index looked set to gain 65 to 69 points, or as much as 1.2 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed down 58.02 points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,815.19 on Friday.

With only two days before a deadline to lift the U.S. debt ceiling, the White House and both Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress said on Sunday a compromise would cut about $2.4 trillion from the deficit over the next 10 years.

Now that top lawmakers have sealed a deal, both the Senate and House of Representatives are expected to vote on Monday and in principle a bill could be on Obama's desk by nightfall. While Senate approval is likely, the agreement's fate may be less certain in the House.

In terms of domestic economic data, the August Bank of England interest rate decision on Thursday will fall under the spotlight. Monday sees the release of UK July Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI data, at 0828 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, Friday's U.S. July non-farm payrolls data will be in focus this week. On Monday, investors will look at U.S. July ISM data and U.S. June construction spending data, both due at 1400 GMT.

As the reporting season rolls on, the focus will fall on banks as they unveil earnings this week, starting with HSBC on Monday. Seymour Pierce in a note on Friday said the sector's results "are likely to be disappointing" given a difficult second quarter.

* GLOBAL-Stocks jump, gold falls on US debt breakthrough

* Nikkei jumps above 10,000 after U.S. debt deal

* Yen and Swiss franc slide on US debt deal

* Gold falls 1 pct as Obama announces debt deal

* Copper up on Chilean strike after US reaches debt pact

* Oil climbs more than $1 as U.S. reaches debt agreement

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

American Airlines has raised the prospect of a full merger with British Airways and Iberia in a move that would create the world's biggest airline, the Times said.

HSBC HOLDINGS

HSBC said it will shed nearly half of its underperforming U.S. branch network, selling 195 branches to First Niagara Financial Group Inc for about $1 billion, and closing 13 others.

The bank reports first-half results.

SERCO

The British outsourcing group said it has signed an A$1.3 billion (850 million pound) contract with the Western Australian Department of Health to provide support services to a hospital near Perth.

AVIVA

Former AIA Group Ltd chief executive Mark Wilson is trying to raise funds to bid for Aviva Plc's non-core emerging markets business, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

LAIRD

Electrical products company Cooper Industries Plc said it may withdraw its $875 million (533 million pound) takeover bid for British rival Laird Plc because the companies have been unable to agree on price.

TELECITY GROUP

Telecity, Europe's largest data centre provider, is in early stage talks to buy Irish rival Data Electronics in a deal expected to be valued at 100 million pounds, the Financial Times said.

BLACKS LEISURE

Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley is calling for the resignation of David Bernstein as chairman of outdoor goods firm Blacks Leisure, in which Sports Direct holds a 21 percent stake, the Sunday Times reported.

CHARTER

Charter will today receive a letter from its second biggest shareholder formally demanding the engineer open its books to Melrose , the would-be-buyer proposing a 1.4 billion pound takeover, the Telegraph said.

SPIRIT PUB COMPANY

Spirit will start trading on Monday following its demerger from Punch Taverns .

HAMMERSON

The property investor reports first-half results.

ARENA LEISURE

The racecourse operator reports first-half results.

CRANSWICK

The pork supplier holds its annual general meeting.

DIPLOMA

The technical products supplier issues a trading update.

FIDESSA GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

HISCOX

The company reports first-half results.

INTERTEK GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

KELLER GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

NETPLAY TV

The company reports first-half results.

RESTORE

The company holds its annual general meeting.

SENIOR

The company reports first-half results.

ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS

The company reports first-half results.

WOODBURNE SQUARE

The company holds its annual general meeting.

XCHANGING

The company reports first-half results.

XP POWER

The company posts first-half results.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com