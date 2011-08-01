UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Aug 1

LONDON Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising on
Monday, tracking sharp gains in Asia, on investor relief after Washington
clinched a last-minute deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit and avoid a
default.
The UK blue chip index looked set to gain 65 to 69 points, or as
much as 1.2 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed down
58.02 points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,815.19 on Friday.
With only two days before a deadline to lift the U.S. debt ceiling, the
White House and both Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress said on
Sunday a compromise would cut about $2.4 trillion from the deficit over the next
10 years.
Now that top lawmakers have sealed a deal, both the Senate and House of
Representatives are expected to vote on Monday and in principle a bill could be
on Obama's desk by nightfall. While Senate approval is likely, the agreement's
fate may be less certain in the House.
In terms of domestic economic data, the August Bank of England interest rate
decision on Thursday will fall under the spotlight. Monday sees the release of
UK July Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI data, at 0828 GMT.
Across the Atlantic, Friday's U.S. July non-farm payrolls data will be in
focus this week. On Monday, investors will look at U.S. July ISM data and U.S.
June construction spending data, both due at 1400 GMT.
As the reporting season rolls on, the focus will fall on banks as they
unveil earnings this week, starting with HSBC on Monday. Seymour Pierce
in a note on Friday said the sector's results "are likely to be disappointing"
given a difficult second quarter.
UK stocks to watch on Monday are:
INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP
American Airlines has raised the prospect of a full merger with
British Airways and Iberia in a move that would create the world's
biggest airline, the Times said.
HSBC HOLDINGS
HSBC said it will shed nearly half of its underperforming U.S. branch
network, selling 195 branches to First Niagara Financial Group Inc for
about $1 billion, and closing 13 others.
The bank reports first-half results.
SERCO
The British outsourcing group said it has signed an A$1.3 billion (850
million pound) contract with the Western Australian Department of Health to
provide support services to a hospital near Perth.
AVIVA
Former AIA Group Ltd chief executive Mark Wilson is trying to
raise funds to bid for Aviva Plc's non-core emerging markets business, the
Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
LAIRD
Electrical products company Cooper Industries Plc said it may
withdraw its $875 million (533 million pound) takeover bid for British rival
Laird Plc because the companies have been unable to agree on price.
TELECITY GROUP
Telecity, Europe's largest data centre provider, is in early stage talks to
buy Irish rival Data Electronics in a deal expected to be valued at 100 million
pounds, the Financial Times said.
BLACKS LEISURE
Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley is calling for the resignation of
David Bernstein as chairman of outdoor goods firm Blacks Leisure, in which
Sports Direct holds a 21 percent stake, the Sunday Times reported.
CHARTER
Charter will today receive a letter from its second biggest shareholder
formally demanding the engineer open its books to Melrose , the
would-be-buyer proposing a 1.4 billion pound takeover, the Telegraph said.
SPIRIT PUB COMPANY
Spirit will start trading on Monday following its demerger from Punch
Taverns .
HAMMERSON
The property investor reports first-half results.
ARENA LEISURE
The racecourse operator reports first-half results.
CRANSWICK
The pork supplier holds its annual general meeting.
DIPLOMA
The technical products supplier issues a trading update.
FIDESSA GROUP
The company reports first-half results.
HISCOX
The company reports first-half results.
INTERTEK GROUP
The company reports first-half results.
KELLER GROUP
The company reports first-half results.
NETPLAY TV
The company reports first-half results.
RESTORE
The company holds its annual general meeting.
SENIOR
The company reports first-half results.
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS
The company reports first-half results.
WOODBURNE SQUARE
The company holds its annual general meeting.
XCHANGING
The company reports first-half results.
XP POWER
The company posts first-half results.
