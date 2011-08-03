UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Aug 3

LONDON, Wednesday Aug 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down a hefty 75-79 points, or 1.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, sliding in tandem with big falls overnight on Wall Street and in Asia after further weak macro data sparked fresh fears over the health of the global economy.

The UK blue chip index closed down 56.04 points, or 1.0 percent on Tuesday at 5,718.39, a five-week closing low, with miners bearing the brunt of the sell-off as investor confidence was undermined by the uncertain global economic outlook.

U.S. blue chips dropped a massive 2.2 percent on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 index turned negative for the year as the wrangling over the U.S. debt ceiling faded, after the Senate finally approved a debt reduction plan, and investors turned their attention to the stalling economy.

U.S. consumer spending fell in June for the first time in nearly two years and incomes barely rose, signs that the economy lacked momentum as the second quarter drew to a close, data on Tuesday showed.

That followed Monday's weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China and last week's disappointing second-quarter U.S. GDP estimate.

Asian stocks fell more than 2 percent and gold remained near a record high above $1,660 an ounce on Wednesday, with fears increasing that Washington's efforts to cut spending will slow growth at a time when global industrial activity is already sluggish.

On the macroeconomic front on Wednesday, British shop price inflation eased slightly last month, led by a fall in food inflation, a survey showed.

The British Retail Consortium said shop price inflation nudged down to 2.8 percent last month from 2.9 percent in June, which was the highest level since October 2008.

The July Markit/CIPS UK services PMI will be the only other domestic data release, with a reading of 53.2 forecast, down from 53.9 in June.

And while the Bank of England may have to pump more money into the economy if it took a serious turn for the worse, the preferred stimulus was British government spending, leading think-tank the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said on Wednesday.

Across the Atlantic, ahead of Friday's key U.S. August non-farm payrolls, investors will be watching July's Challenger Lay-offs and the ADP private payrolls reports, due at 1130 GMT and 1215 GMT respectively, for clues as to the state of the U.S. jobs market.

The U.S. July ISM non-manufacturing index will also be released at 1400 GMT, together with June factory orders and revised durable goods orders.

Ex-dividend factors will knock a hefty 19.63 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with AstraZeneca , BG Group , BP , GlaxoSmithKline , Reckitt Benckiser , Reed Elsevier , Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ), and SABMiller all losing their payout attractions.

Technical analysis for the FTSE 100 index remained cautious.

"Although the FTSE is likely to have technical bounces to the upside if the bottoms at 5,644.38 and 5,591.59 are tested, this market is not likely to move higher until investors start buying strength. At this time there is no apparent strength, only weakness," said Enis Mehmet, Analyst at Autochartist.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

STANDARD CHARTERED

The Asia-focused bank reported a market-beating 17 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to $3.636 billion, up from $3.12 billion a year earlier and beating expectations for $3.47 billion based on a poll of nine analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, helped by strong growth in emerging markets and keeping it on track for another year of record profits.

BANKS

France's Societe Generale warned it would struggle to reach its 2012 profit target as its exposure to Greece and a tougher economic backdrop took its toll on second-quarter earnings.

ANTOFAGASTA

The Chilean-based miner issues a second-quarter output report.

EURASIAN NATURAL RESOURCES

The Kazakhstan-based miner issues a second-quarter output report.

MINERS

Gold miners turned to net hedging for just the second time in five years in the first quarter of 2011 but are not expected to make a concerted return to selling their production forward this year, metals consultancy GFMS and Societe Generale said in a quarterly report on Tuesday.

LEGAL & GENERAL

The insurer reports first-half results.

GKN

The automotive and aerospace parts firm unveils first-half results.

REXAM

The beverage can maker delivers first-half results.

F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT

The fund manager posts first -half results.

ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP

The investment bank reports first-half results.

TAYLOR WIMPEY

The housebuilder delivers first-half results.

RIGHTMOVE

The property website delivers first-half results.

VERNALIS

The biotech firm reports first-half results.

STATPRO GROUP

The portfolio analytics supplier posts first-half results.

4IMPRINT GROUP

The office supplies firm unveils first-half results.

CML MICROSYSTEMS

The semiconductor manufacturer holds its annual general meeting.

JAMES CROPPER

The specialist paper and materials group holds its annual general meeting.

