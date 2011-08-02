UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Aug 2

LONDON Aug 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1-9 points, or 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, steadying after a roller-coaster session on Tuesday, tracking a late recovery on Wall Street, after a crucial deficit reduction plan passed its first vote in the U.S. Congress.

The UK blue chip index closed down 40.76 points, or 0.7 percent on Monday at 5,774.43, having reversed in the afternoon from a triple-digit session high back above the 5,900 level, after weak U.S. ISM manufacturing data wiped out strong early gains on relief over the agreement for a debt deal in Washington.

U.S. blue chips closed marginally lower on Monday, down 0.1 percent, having been 1.0 percent lower by London's close, as the market pared its losses late in the session ahead of the Congress debt deal vote.

After the Wall Street close, the 11th hour deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling cleared its biggest hurdle in the House of Representatives, staving off the prospect of a calamitous default.

The U.S. Senate will vote on the bill Tuesday at 1600 GMT, Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid said on Monday.

"Even though Congress has averted a catastrophic debt default in the U.S., the news brings little bullishness to the markets. The fact that Congress took the U.S. right up to the edge will have to have consequences and traders see a high probability of the US losing its triple-A credit rating," said Jonathan Sudaria, Night Dealer at Capital Spreads.

Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors chose to focus on concerns about the health of the global economy raised by the sluggish U.S. manufacturing data.

Compounding pessimism about the anaemic state of the U.S. economy were concerns about the fiscal drag on growth as a result of the spending cuts necessary in the U.S. debt deal, which calls for a special Congressional panel to find $1.5 trillion in budget savings by late November.

On the macroeconomic front, the July Markit/CIPS UK construction PMI are the only domestic data due for release on Tuesday, with a reading of 53.0 forecast, down from 53.6 in June.

Across the Atlantic, June U.S. personal income and consumption data will be the main feature released at 12.30 GMT.

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on weak data; eyes on yen

* Wall Street's S&P 500 drops for a sixth day in a row

* Nikkei falls on US concern, intervention eyed

* METALS-LME copper up 0.5 pct on Chilean strike

* Oil slips on global manufacturing slowdown

* Swiss franc up, yen restrained by intervention threat

* Gold edges up after S. Korea buy; eyes on US debt vote

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

BARCLAYS

The bank reports first-half results.

For a preview, double-click on

XSTRATA

The miner reports first-half results.

For a preview, double-click on

FRESNILLO

The precious metals miner unveils first-half results.

NORTHUMBRIAN WATER

Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure has reached an agreement to purchase Northumbrian Water Group in a deal valued at about 2.41 billion pounds, CKI said on Tuesday, offering 465 pence per share for the British firm.

IAG

British Airways could see a doubling of the 121.5 million pounds fine imposed on it by the Office of Fair Trading for conspiring to fix fuel surcharges if the carrier decides to contest the settlement it reached with the watchdog in 2007, The Financial Times said.

AFREN

Exxon Mobil , the world's largest energy company, is rumoured to be interested in making a 2.2 billion pounds, or 220 pence a share cash bid for oil firm Afren, according to the Daily Mail Market report.

CHARTER INTERNATIONAL

Charter International has cancelled some meetings with New York hedge funds, people familiar with the matter said, focusing on long-term shareholders as it takes its case for independence to the United States this week under mounting pressure from large European shareholders to open its books to rejected bidder Melrose .

KESA ELECTRICALS

Comet, the UK's third biggest electrical goods retailer being sold by Kesa, has told potential buyers they will have to take on a 49 million pound pension deficit to buy the business, The Daily Telegraph said..

WEIR GROUP

The engineer posts first-half results.

CAPITAL SHOPPING CENTRES

The real estate group delivers first-half results.

DRAX GROUP

The power generator posts first-half results.

COOKSON GROUP

The engineer unveils first-half results.

MEGGITT GROUP

The engineer posts first-half results.

ROTORK

The engineer reports first-half results.

MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE

The hotels operator delivers first-half results.

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM

The price comparision website reports first-half results.

QINETIQ

The defence firm issues an AGM trading update.

CARPETRIGHT

The floorcoverings retailer issues a first-quarter trading update.

DEVRO

The sausage skin maker delivers first-half results.

ELEMENTIS

The specialty chemicals firm reports first-half results.

TULLETT PREBON

The inter-dealer broker unveils first-half results.

SDL

The translation software firm delivers first-half results.

COLLINS STEWART HAWKPOINT

The stockbroker and financial services group reports first-half results.

UMECO

The aerospace parts supplier issues a trading update.

HALFORDS GROUP

The bicycles to car parts retailer holds its annual general meeting.

ZOTEFOAMS

The Croydon-based lightweight foam manufacturer posts first-half results.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com