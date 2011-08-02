UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Aug 2

LONDON Aug 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 1-9 points, or 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers,
steadying after a roller-coaster session on Tuesday, tracking a late recovery on
Wall Street, after a crucial deficit reduction plan passed its first vote in the
U.S. Congress.
The UK blue chip index closed down 40.76 points, or 0.7 percent on Monday at
5,774.43, having reversed in the afternoon from a triple-digit session high back
above the 5,900 level, after weak U.S. ISM manufacturing data wiped out strong
early gains on relief over the agreement for a debt deal in Washington.
U.S. blue chips closed marginally lower on Monday, down 0.1 percent,
having been 1.0 percent lower by London's close, as the market pared its losses
late in the session ahead of the Congress debt deal vote.
After the Wall Street close, the 11th hour deal to raise the U.S. debt
ceiling cleared its biggest hurdle in the House of Representatives, staving off
the prospect of a calamitous default.
The U.S. Senate will vote on the bill Tuesday at 1600 GMT, Senate
Democratic Leader Harry Reid said on Monday.
"Even though Congress has averted a catastrophic debt default in the U.S.,
the news brings little bullishness to the markets. The fact that Congress took
the U.S. right up to the edge will have to have consequences and traders see a
high probability of the US losing its triple-A credit rating," said Jonathan
Sudaria, Night Dealer at Capital Spreads.
Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors chose to focus on concerns about
the health of the global economy raised by the sluggish U.S. manufacturing data.
Compounding pessimism about the anaemic state of the U.S. economy were
concerns about the fiscal drag on growth as a result of the spending cuts
necessary in the U.S. debt deal, which calls for a special Congressional panel
to find $1.5 trillion in budget savings by late November.
On the macroeconomic front, the July Markit/CIPS UK construction PMI are the
only domestic data due for release on Tuesday, with a reading of 53.0 forecast,
down from 53.6 in June.
Across the Atlantic, June U.S. personal income and consumption data will be
the main feature released at 12.30 GMT.
UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:
BARCLAYS
The bank reports first-half results.
XSTRATA
The miner reports first-half results.
FRESNILLO
The precious metals miner unveils first-half results.
NORTHUMBRIAN WATER
Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure has reached an agreement to
purchase Northumbrian Water Group in a deal valued at about 2.41 billion pounds,
CKI said on Tuesday, offering 465 pence per share for the British firm.
IAG
British Airways could see a doubling of the 121.5 million pounds
fine imposed on it by the Office of Fair Trading for conspiring to fix fuel
surcharges if the carrier decides to contest the settlement it reached with the
watchdog in 2007, The Financial Times said.
AFREN
Exxon Mobil , the world's largest energy company, is rumoured to be
interested in making a 2.2 billion pounds, or 220 pence a share cash bid for oil
firm Afren, according to the Daily Mail Market report.
CHARTER INTERNATIONAL
Charter International has cancelled some meetings with New York
hedge funds, people familiar with the matter said, focusing on long-term
shareholders as it takes its case for independence to the United States this
week under mounting pressure from large European shareholders to open its books
to rejected bidder Melrose .
KESA ELECTRICALS
Comet, the UK's third biggest electrical goods retailer being sold by Kesa,
has told potential buyers they will have to take on a 49 million pound pension
deficit to buy the business, The Daily Telegraph said..
WEIR GROUP
The engineer posts first-half results.
CAPITAL SHOPPING CENTRES
The real estate group delivers first-half results.
DRAX GROUP
The power generator posts first-half results.
COOKSON GROUP
The engineer unveils first-half results.
MEGGITT GROUP
The engineer posts first-half results.
ROTORK
The engineer reports first-half results.
MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE
The hotels operator delivers first-half results.
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM
The price comparision website reports first-half results.
QINETIQ
The defence firm issues an AGM trading update.
CARPETRIGHT
The floorcoverings retailer issues a first-quarter trading update.
DEVRO
The sausage skin maker delivers first-half results.
ELEMENTIS
The specialty chemicals firm reports first-half results.
TULLETT PREBON
The inter-dealer broker unveils first-half results.
SDL
The translation software firm delivers first-half results.
COLLINS STEWART HAWKPOINT
The stockbroker and financial services group reports first-half results.
UMECO
The aerospace parts supplier issues a trading update.
HALFORDS GROUP
The bicycles to car parts retailer holds its annual general meeting.
ZOTEFOAMS
The Croydon-based lightweight foam manufacturer posts first-half results.
