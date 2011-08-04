UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Aug 4

LONDON Aug 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising on Thursday, recovering after four days of falls following a late-session rally on Wall Street where investors were inspired by hopes for further economic stimulus.

In the UK, investors were readying themselves for the next round of earnings releases, with companies set to report on Thursday including Lloyds Banking Group , British Land , Unilever , Rio Tinto , and Inmarsat .

The UK benchmark index looked set to add 29 to 32 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, according to financial bookmakers. The index sunk to its lowest closing level since end-November 2010 on Wednesday, off 133.88 points, or 2.3 percent, at 5,584.51, driven down by uncertainty over global growth, with commodity stocks heading the list of fallers.

U.S. stocks bounced back in late trading on Wednesday, boosted by technology shares. Traders said some buyers came into the market after comments from former Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Donald Kohn, who told the Wall Street Journal the Fed could consider a new round of stimulus to help the economy.

Traders said bargain-hunting may help drive market gains, with the FTSE 100 having shed nearly 5 percent over the course of the last four trading days.

"The dilemma now is that equities are looking quite cheap and bonds rather more expensive, so this certainly has the potential to limit the downside even if concerns over the global economic recovery continue to linger," Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets, said.

In terms of domestic economic data, the Bank of England's August interest rate decision is due at 1100 GMT. All economists polled by Reuters expect the UK central bank to keep rates at 0.5 percent on Thursday, but around one in four believe a second wave of quantitative easing will be needed at some point.

Across the Atlantic, weekly U.S. jobless claims, due at 1230 GMT, will come under scrutiny ahead of Friday's key non-farm payrolls report.

* Intervention hits yen, stocks weak on global growth fears

* S&P ends string of losses on tech rebound

* Nikkei jumps almost 1 pct as yen falls on intervention

* TREASURIES-Prices make modest gains on economic worries

* Yen tumbles as Japan joins Swiss in fighting strong FX

* Gold ignores firm dollar; rises towards record

* LME copper up 0.4 pct on Chile strike, short covering

* Oil rebounds from 1-mth lows, tracks equities higher

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)

Royal Dutch Shell has agreed that a Nigerian community impacted by its oil spills can seek compensation in a British court, lawyers in the case have said, potentially opening itself up to bigger future financial and reputational damages.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

RBS plans to shed as many as 2,000 jobs from its investment banking unit, the Financial Times reported.

TESCO

Tesco, the world's No.3 retailer, will test a handful of smaller convenience stores in the United States as it searches for ways to stem losses at its Fresh & Easy chain.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The bank reports first-half results.

UNILEVER

The consumer products group reports second-quarter results.

RIO TINTO

The miner reports first-half results.

INMARSAT

The satellites operator reports first-half results.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES

The miner reports second-quarter results.

AVIVA

The insurer reports first-half results.

BRITISH LAND

The property investor posts first-quarter results.

SCHRODERS

The fund manager reports first-half results.

INVESTEC

The investment bank and asset manager holds its annual general meeting.

AVIS EUROPE

The company posts first-half results.

COBHAM

The company reports first-half results.

ENTERPRISE INNS

The company issues a trading update.

EASYJET

The budget airline issues traffic figures.

LADBROKES

The company reports first-half results.

MOTIVE TELEVISION

The company reports second-quarter results.

NICHOLS

The company reports first-half results.

NOVAE GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

OFFICE2OFFICE

The company reports first-half results.

POLAR CAPITAL TECHNOLOGY TRUST

The company holds its annual general meeting.

PSG SOLUTIONS

The company holds its annual general meeting.

RSA INSURANCE GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

ROBERT WALTERS

The company reports first-half results.

SHAFTESBURY

The company issues a trading update.

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS

The company reports first-half results.

VICTREX

The company issues a trading update.

