UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Aug 5

LONDON Aug 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen dropping sharply on Friday after Wall Street sustained its worst sell-off since the global financial crisis on growing concern the United States may be facing another recession and worries Europe's sovereign debt crisis is threatening to engulf two of its largest economies.

The UK benchmark looks set to shed 100 to 102 points, or 1.9 percent, according to financial bookmakers, having fallen 191.37 points, or 3.4 percent, to 5,393.14 on Thursday, closing below 5,400 for the first time since Sept 2, 2010. The index looks set to extend its losing streak to a sixth day.

On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 4.8 percent, putting it more than 10 percent below its April 29 high, considered a correction.

After the panic overnight in New York, investors in Asia slashed positions in equities and commodities and scrambled for the safety of cash and government bonds.

The markets' recent rout has been triggered by worsening U.S. economic data, and fear that Europe's sovereign debt crisis is swallowing up Spain and Italy.

Friday's U.S. jobs data could prove a make-or-break moment for global financial markets increasingly alarmed that the world's largest economy could skid into a fresh recession.

U.S. payrolls probably rose by 85,000, according to a Reuters survey, after a measly 18,000 gain in June. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 9.2 percent.

"There's quite literally no support being seen in the market despite previous assertions that even with the outlook being so shaky, equities are left looking increasingly cheap," Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets, said.

"We can expect the focus to be increasingly turning to the non-farm payrolls to see if a glimmer of hope can be found here... but a shortfall is likely to result in more simply joining the exodus."

In terms of domestic economic data, July Halifax house prices data is released at 0700 GMT, with UK July PPI data out at 0830 GMT.

* Asia joins global stock rout, safety sought

* Wall St suffers worst selloff in two years

* Nikkei tumbles to 5-month low, Topix below 800

* Bonds soar as stock slide spurs grab for safety

* Swiss Franc elevated on economy fear, yen on BOJ watch

* Gold bounces 0.4 pct as Asian stocks dive

* Copper extends falls on LME, down nearly 4 pct on Shanghai

* U.S. Oil heads for 10% weekly drop, biggest since May

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

PRUDENTIAL

Prudential, Britain's biggest insurer, reported a bigger-than-expected 25 percent rise in half-year profit, helped by strong growth in highly profitable Southeast Asian markets.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank reports first-half results.

OLD MUTUAL

The company posts first-half results.

SMITH & NEPHEW

The company reports second-quarter results.

BANKS

The ring fence to be put around Britain's retail banking operations -- the core recommendation of the government-appointed Vickers Commission -- will be far stricter than many bankers had anticipated, according to people familiar with the report, the Financial Times said.

Britain's five biggest banks are on track to meet their overarching corporate lending commitments under Project Merlin, it will emerge on Friday as RBS reports its interim results, the Financial Times said.

INVESTEC

Investec would move to break up the stockbroking and wealth management arms of Evolution Group were the South African bank successful in its bid for the UK stockbroker, the Financial Times said.

BBA AVIATION

The aircraft services company reports first-half results.

BRAMMER

The industrial services group reports first-half results.

BELLWAY

The housebuilder issues a trading update.

CARPATHIAN

The company holds its annual general meeting.

LOGICA

The company reports first-half results.

PREMIER FOODS

The company reports first-half results.

STANLEY GIBBONS GROUP

The company reports first-half results.

WILLIAM HILL

The company posts first-half results.

