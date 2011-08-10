UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Aug 10

LONDON Aug 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42-63 points, or as much as 1.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, extending Tuesday's late rally with a strong bounce on Wall Street and in Asia after volatile sessions as comment from the Federal Reserve soothed fears over growth and debt.

The UK blue chip index closed 95.97 points, or 1.9 percent higher on Tuesday at 5,164.92, bouncing off 13-month lows on Tuesday and snapping a losing streak that has stretched back over the last seven trading sessions.

In that period the market had retreated nearly 14 percent and fell more than 20 percent -- an amount experts technically call a bear market -- since its July closing high.

U.S. blue chips jumped 4 percent higher on Tuesday led by financial shares, turning around from a loss in the last hour of trading after a wild session, as investors struggled to decipher the Fed's signals on the economy after a dizzying two-week slide, with the U.S. market reversing direction six times after the Fed statement.

Late on Tuesday, the Fed took the unprecedented step of promising to keep interest rates unchanged until at least 2013 and said it would consider further steps to support growth.

"Some may have been expecting more from the Fed, but the commitment to keep interest rates on hold for the next two years was clearly sufficient to send a signal to buyers to get back into the game," said Cameron Peacock, market analyst at IG Markets.

"Granted, many portfolios will be looking badly bruised over the events of the last couple of weeks, but many will be hoping that this starts to draw a line under the rout and attention can shift back to rebuilding global economic growth," Peacock added.

A Reuters poll showed on Tuesday that Wall Street economists see odds of around one-in-three the United States will slip back into recession, heightening expectations the Fed will launch another round of unconventional credit easing.

Asian stocks also clawed back some lost ground on Wednesday, following the rebound in U.S. shares, after the Federal Reserve's unprecedented interest rate pledge, stemming a global equity rout for the time being.

Investor sentiment was also boosted on Wednesday by data showing China's export growth accelerating in July, calming fears that weak demand from Europe and the United States would hit the world's second-biggest economy.

Global equities suffered massive drops on Monday, the first session since the United States lost its top-tier triple-A credit rating from Standard & Poor's.

But investors remained wary about the implication of the Fed's move -- that it expects the U.S. economy to remain weak far longer than previously forecast -- and this supported demand for safe havens such as gold and the Swiss franc.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the latest Bank of England inflation report will be released at 0930 GMT.

Economists expect the report to contain forecasts of higher near-term consumer price inflation and lower GDP growth this year than indicated previously.

However, the central bank is likely to say that inflation will near the targeted 2 percent towards the end of its two-year policy horizon. As a result, the BoE will probably signal that it will not raise interest rates within the next year.

After Tuesday's news from the FOMC, investors will look to the July U.S. Federal Budget for further clues as to the state of the U.S. public finances, although the release is not due until after London's close at 1800 GMT.

Ex-dividend factors will knock 6.92 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Barclays , BT Group , GKN , Rio Tinto , RSA Insurance , Schroders , Standard Chartered , and Unilever all losing their payout attractions.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

HSBC

HSBC Holdings has agreed to sell its U.S. credit card and retail services unit to Capital One Financial Corp for a premium of about $2.6 billion, as Europe's top bank streamlines its mammoth operations by shedding non-core businesses.

BHP BILLITON

BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, is confident about the long term outlook for the United States and Australia, despite the global economic turmoil, its chairman said on Wednesday.

Also, Australian investors played down talk that BHP Billiton may be lining up a joint bid for Lundin Mining , as its best asset is a minority stake in a copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

BP

BP has accused one of its Russian joint venture partners of breaching a shareholder agreement just three months after they thwarted the UK group's plans to strike an alliance with state energy company Rosneft , The Financial Times said.

CAIRN ENERGY

The oil explorer has told the Indian government it cannot meet its deadline this month to have new conditions in place for the proposed $6.5 billion sale of Rajasthan oil fields to Vedanta Resources , The Financial Times said.

IAG

Brazil has become a top priority for International Airlines Group (IAG), according to its chief executive Willie Walsh, who has his eyes on a bid for Portugal's national carrier, TAP, and is keen to woo Latin America's new giant airline LAN-TAM, The Daily Telegraph said.

SPIRIT PUB COMPANY

The pubs operator, recently demerged from Punch Taverns , could become a takeover target for private equity or rival Mitchells & Butler , according to the Daily Express market report, which cited a Credit Suisse note.

STANDARD LIFE

The insurer posts first-half results.

TUI TRAVEL

The travel company issues a third-quarter trading update.

INTERSERVE

The support services firm reports first-half results.

VELTI

The group unveils second-quarter results.

STAGECOACH THEATRE ARTS

The stage school firm reports full-year results.

QUINTAIN ESTATES

The property group issues a first-quarter trading update.

GREEN COMPLIANCE

The environmental services firm holds its annual general meeting.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Editing by Mike Nesbit)