UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Aug 15

LONDON Aug 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising on Monday, following pre-weekend strength on Wall Street and gains overnight in Asia, building on strength from the previous session when a ban on short-selling of financial stocks in four European countries gave markets some relief.

The UK blue chip index looks set to firm 28-43 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it ended up 157.20 points, or 3 percent, at 5,320.03 on Friday, pulling back earlier losses to record a gain of 1.3 percent for the week.

Last week was a roller-coaster one for the index, which saw it swing through a range of more than 500 points as investors grappled with growing uncertainty over the global economy and policymakers' attempts to restore some sense of calm.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are due to meet in Paris on Tuesday to hammer out a solution to the sovereign debt crisis which has shown signs of ensnaring the big euro zone economies like Italy and Spain and heightened strains in money markets to levels not seen during the 2008 crisis.

Wall Street ended on a high note on Friday, helped by U.S. retail sales which posted the biggest gains in four months in July.

And Asian equities bounced on Monday as market players cautiously returned to pick up bargains after last week's wild ride, with Japan's Nikkei boosted by data showing the country's economy shrank less than expected in April-June following a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.

Britain's economy looks set to shed jobs in the third quarter as companies' hiring is unlikely to counterbalance public sector cuts, with firms more cautious about taking on new staff in the face of growing global economic headwinds, a survey from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and accountants KPMG showed.

Property marketing company Rightmove said on Monday that asking prices for residential property in England and Wales showed their first year-on-year fall since September 2009.

UK data later in the week includes July inflation numbers on Tuesday, unemployment on Wednesday, and July retail sales figures on Thursday.

Across the Atlantic, Monday sees the release of August's Empire State Index at 1230 GMT. Among other U.S. data releases, investors will look at July industrial output numbers on Tuesday, July producer prices data on Wednesday and July consumer prices data on Thursday.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

State-controlled RBS said that it has hired two senior bankers for its team in China, looking to gain ground in the country's booming capital markets.

BP

BP and GDF Suez , the French utility, have separately put their interests in two gasfields in the North Sea on the block as the sell-off of mature assets in the region gathers pace, the Financial Times said.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL (RDSa.L)

Shell said a ruptured North Sea pipeline continued to leak oil on Saturday and that it had been seeping crude into the sea for two days before the company declared it.

SUPERMARKETS

Tesco , Britain's most powerful petrol retailer, is today cutting fuel prices by 2 pence a litre across the majority of its forecourts -- the second reduction at the pumps in less than a week, the Guardian said.

BANKS

The Independent Commission on Banking, is reportedly ready to defy the big banks and impose tougher than expected "ring fencing" of their retail and investment banking activities when it presents its report on Sept 12, the Independent said.

MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL

The company posts first-half results.

MITIE GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

ASSURA GROUP

The firm issues a trading update.

OPG POWER VENTURES

The company reports full-year results.

