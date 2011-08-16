版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Aug 16

 LONDON, Aug 16Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 9-11 points, or 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers,
extending its recent bounce back in tandem with strong gains overnight on Wall
Street, and advances in Asia.	
 However, gains will be limited as investors focus on a key meeting in Paris
on Tuesday between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel to discuss further steps to alleviate the euro zone debt crisis.	
 France and Germany's leaders face a stark choice over whether to steer the
embattled euro zone towards closer monetary union or risk watching the bloc
unravel at the meeting which starts around 1400 GMT, with a joint news
conference due at 1600 GMT, after the London market close. 	
 "Because of the lingering bias to the downside, traders may be nervous about
playing the upside. This nervousness often triggers an overreaction by long
traders at the first sign of weakness. In addition, selling near the close is
often a sign of uncertainty," said Enis Mehmet, analyst at Autochartist.	
 "It is possible that the market made a short-term top at 5,377.23. If this
holds true then it may be ripe for a correction of the rally from 4,791.01.
Based on this scenario, long traders may be vulnerable to a short-term
correction back to 5,084.12 to 5,014.95 if upside momentum begins to fade." 	
 The UK blue chip index closed up 30.55 points, or 0.6 percent on Monday at
5,350.58, albeit below the day's highs, extending its rally into a third session
since hitting a one-year closing low on Wednesday, with strength in energy and
mining stocks providing the main prop.	
 U.S. blue chips closed 1.9 percent higher on Monday as investors saw
an offer by Google for phone maker Motorola Mobility as an
excuse to jump back into the market after weeks of hefty falls.	
 Asian stock markets also rose on Tuesday, largely as Korean shares caught up
with regional gains on Monday, when Seoul markets were closed for a holiday. 	
 The first of this week's big batch of British economic data will be released
at 0830 GMT, with July CPI inflation expected to have fallen by 0.2 percent on
the month, after a 0.1 percent decline in June, although the annualised rate is
forecast to tick up to 4.3 percent, from 4.2 percent in the previous month.	
 Across the Atlantic, U.S. housing starts for July will be released at 1230
GMT, together with July import and export prices, while July industrial output
and capacity utilisation numbers are scheduled for 1315 GMT.  	
 	
 UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:	
	
 RETAILERS	
 Asda, the British arm of US retailer Wal-Mart , has played down the
prospect of a bid for Iceland Foods, hinting instead that Britain's
second-biggest supermarket by market share could cherrypick the stores that
suited it best, The Financial Times said.	
	
 MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 	
 Sir Ken Morrison, one of Britain's best-known businessmen, is close to
reaching a settlement with the Financial Services Authority for allegedly
failing to disclose a series of share sales, The Financial Times said.	
 	

 RESOLUTION 	
 The insurance consolidator posts first-half results.	
 	

 PENNON GROUP 	
 The utility firm issues a trading update.	
 	

 MEARS GROUP 	
 The social housing to care homes firm reports first-half results.	
 	

 AEGIS GROUP 	
 The marketing services firm holds a shareholders meeting.	
 	

 TRIBAL GROUP 	
 The public services outsourcing firm unveils first-half results.	
 	

 JOHN MENZIES 	
 The distributor and aviation services group delivers first-half results.	
 	

 PARITY GROUP 	
 The IT services firm posts first-half results.	
 	

 QUARTO GROUP 	
 The book publisher reports first-half results.	
        	

