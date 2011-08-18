UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Aug 18

LONDON, Aug 18Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen dropping as much as 72 points, or 1.4 percent at the open on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, extending falls made in the previous session in tandem with weakness in Asian equities after a sell-off in U.S. tech stocks.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 26.03 points, or 0.5 percent, on Wednesday at 5,331.60, having at one stage dropped back below the psychologically important 5,300 level, snapping a four-session winning streak which saw the index jump around 7 percent, weighed by weakness in financials.

U.S. tech shares fell on Wednesday after a disappointing sales outlook from computer maker Dell fanned worries that weak economic growth will hurt earnings in the third quarter.

The Dow and S&P indices ended little changed in an up-and-down session where investors sold growth sectors in favour of defensive shares like telecoms and utilities.

After Wall Street's close, tech firm NetApp Inc slumped 14.5 percent after its revenue missed expectations while JDS Uniphase lost 3.2 percent following a weak first-quarter outlook.

Asian stocks fell back on Thursday, with Taiwan's tech-heavy index down almost 2 percent, the biggest loser in the region's major markets, tracking the fall in U.S. tech shares.

"The lack of volume this week shows that traders are in no mood to pick up what some would describe as undervalued shares, and given the economic headwinds that many see ahead few traders see anything to get bullish about," Jonathan Sudaria, Night Dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

On the macroeconomic front, July British retail sales will be released at 0830 GMT, with an increase of 0.3 percent forecast for the month, after a 0.7 percent rise in June, giving year-on-year growth of 0.2 percent, down from 0.4 percent in the previous month.

It will be a busy day for U.S. data as well, with the main focus on July inflation numbers at 1230 GMT. Headline consumer prices are seen up 0.2 percent on the month, after a 0.2 percent decline in June, giving an annualised increase of 3.5 percent, down from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

After last week's bigger than expected fall, U.S. initial weekly jobless claims will also be closely watched at the same time, while July lead indicators, the August Philly Fed index, and July existing home sales are all scheduled for release at 1400 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

SABMILLER

Australia's Foster's Group urged shareholders on Thursday to reject a $10 billion hostile bid from global brewer SABMiller, saying it believed the offer significantly undervalued the company.

ENRC

A criminal case involving the three billionaire shareholders behind Eurasian Natural Resources Corp has been settled, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

RIO TINTO < RIO.L>

The global miner said on Thursday it was resuming normal operations at two mines in Australia shut this week after a worker was fatally injured.

BHP BILLITON

The miner is looking to build a new rail line between some of its inland Australian coal mines and the coast in a move that could threaten dominant coal haulage firm QR National , the Australian Financial Review said on Thursday.

SAVILLS

The global property consultant posts first-half results.

CINEWORLD GROUP

The cinemas operator reports first-half results.

LONDON CAPITAL GROUP

The spreadbetting firm delivers first-half results.

XAAR

The printing technology firm unveils first-half results.

PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR

The solar company posts first-half results.

SKYEPHARMA

The inhaled drugs specialist reports first-half results.

PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES

The healthcare property investor unveils first-half results.

HOLIDAYBREAK

The travel company, which has had a bid approach, issues a trading update.

TRIAD GROUP

The IT services firm holds its annual general meeting.

