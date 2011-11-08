UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Nov 8

LONDON Nov 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21-33 points, or 0.6 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking a turnaround on Wall Street as optimism about the euro zone debt crisis ebbs and flows.

Italy, the third biggest economy in the euro zone, faces a crucial vote on public finance in parliament on Tuesday and the centre-left opposition said it was preparing a motion of no-confidence in the government that would bring down prime minister Silvio Berlusconi if he should survive Tuesday's vote.

Italian government bond yields soared to near 15-year highs, putting the country at the centre of the region's debt crisis, despite efforts by scrambling policymakers to stem the growing contagion.

Greek party leaders, meanwhile, are struggling to agree on a new prime minister. The Greek cabinet was due to hold an emergency session on Tuesday and officials said negotiations were under way on the "100-day coalition" which must win parliamentary approval for a euro zone bailout and save the country from bankruptcy.

"Against this uncertainty the mood could certainly shift quite rapidly once again and any marginal gains that we're looking for as European gets underway could easily be undone," said Terry Pratt, Institutional Trader at IG Markets.

The UK blue chip index closed down 16.34 points, or 0.3 percent on Monday at 5,510.82 as the political turmoil in Italy sparked fears over further debt contagion in the euro zone.

U.S. blue chips , however, closed a volatile, lightly traded session 0.7 percent higher on Monday, with sentiment continuing to shift with the latest headline from Europe.

Wall Street spent most of the session lower before rebounding after Juergen Stark, a member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board, said the region's debt crisis might be overcome in "one or two years at the latest". For details, see

Asian shares were equally as volatile on Tuesday, falling back after earlier gains, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.5 percent.

The banking sector will be in the spotlight with part-state-owned Lloyds Banking Group set to continue the domestic reporting season, and after after France's Societe Generale posted a slump in quarterly profits, hit by charges including Greek debt writedowns, and scrapped its 2011 dividend.

On the macroeconomic front, the number of houses sold in England and Wales reached an 18 month high in October as prices kept falling, a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors survey showed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, British retail sales softened in October as careful shoppers kept their purses shut and cut back on non-food items, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

British industrial and manufacturing output numbers for September will be released at 0930 GMT, with a 0.1 percent monthly rise forecast for both.

Across the Atlantic, November U.S. IBD consumer confidence numbers will be released at 1500 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The part-state-owned lender issues a trading update.

For a preview, click on

VODAFONE GROUP

The mobile phones group posts first-half results.

MARKS AND SPENCER

The retailer unveils first-half results.

For a preview, click on

PRUDENTIAL

The insurer issues a third-quarter trading update.

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS

The food producer to retail group delivers full-year results.

HAMMERSON

The property firm issues a trading update.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP

The hotels operator delivers third-quarter results.

G4S

The manned security firm issues a trading update.

KEWILL

The software group posts first-half results.

PERSIMMON

The housebuilder issues a trading update.

SEGRO

The real estate firm issues a trading update.

BWIN.PARTY

The online gaming firm reports third-quarter KPIs.

AZ ELECTRONIC MATERIALS

The speciality chemicals firm issues a third-quarter trading update.

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP

The engineering support services group posts first-half results.

BOWLEVEN

The oil explorer reports full-year results.

BODYCOTE

The engineer issues a trading update.

BOVIS HOMES GROUP

The housebuilder issues a trading update.

CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES

The property firm issues a trading update.

CARPHONE WAREHOUSE GROUP

The mobile phones and broadband retailer unveils first-half results.

ECKOH

The speech recognition solutions firm reveals first-half results.

HARDY OIL AND GAS

The explorer issues a third-quarter trading update.

RSM TENON GROUP

The business adviser issues a first-quarter trading update.

UMECO

The aerospace parts manufacturer reports first-half results.

YELL GROUP

The directories group posts first-half results.

A & J MUCKLOW GROUP

The Midlands-based property group holds its annual general meeting.

