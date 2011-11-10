版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Nov 10

 By Tricia Wright	
 LONDON, Nov 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to
drop on Thursday, extending falls seen in the previous session triggered by
mounting worries over Italy's debt situation after a spike in the country's bond
yields.	
 The UK blue chip index looks set to shed 72 to 78 points, or as much as 1.4
percent, after it sank to its lowest close in more than a week on Wednesday,
down 106.96 points, or 1.9 percent, to 5,460.38.	
 U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday, weakness which spilled over into
Asian trade, after Italy was thrust into the spotlight when its 10-year bond
yields shot above 7 percent, levels that forced bailouts in Ireland, Portugal
and Greece.	
 "The possibility of Italy seeking a bailout will be a disaster and could see
a collapse of the euro. It appears the sovereign debt crisis has taken a turn
for the worst," said Nam Truong, dealer at Capital Spreads.	
 In a sign of the depth of fear gripping European capitals, EU sources told
Reuters that French and German officials had held discussions about a euro zone
split. 	
 While there are a number of economic data releases out on Thursday, traders
deemed it unlikely they would provide any real direction, as the heightening of
the euro zone debt crisis dominates investors' attention.	
 In terms of domestic economic data, the Bank of England's November interest
rate decision is due at 1200 GMT, with no changes expected to monetary policy.	
 On the U.S. data front, September international trade figures, October
import and export prices, and the latest weekly jobless claims are all out at
1330 GMT, with the October Federal Budget due at 1900 GMT.	
 	

 * GLOBAL-Stocks dive as bond yields push Italy to the brink 	
 * Wall St sinks as European debt plight worsens             	
 * Nikkei drops 2 pct on Italy fears, Olympus delisting eyed 	
 * US 30-year bonds dip on profit-taking                     	
 * Euro steadies after selloff, but looks shaky              	
 * U.S. gold falls 2 pct as Italy fear spooks markets        	
 * Shanghai copper hits limit down; Italian woes weigh       	
 * Brent steady above $112; Italy debt weighs                	
	
 UK stocks to watch on Thursday are: 	
 	

 ASTRAZENECA 	
 AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug Faslodex has been rejected for use on
Britain's state health service, dealing a blow to a product that has been on the
market in Europe since 2004. 	
 	

 PT BUMI 	
 Nat Rothschild has criticised the management and corporate governance at the
Indonesian coal company PT Bumi , which he is trying to transform into
a top-tier global miner, the Financial Times said.	
 	

 EURASIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CORP 	
 The miner issues a trading update.	
 	

 VEDANTA RESOURCES 	
 The miner reports first-half results.	
 	

 EXPERIAN 	
 The credit information company reports first-half results.	
 	

 WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 	
 The company issues a trading update.	
 	

 IMI 	
 The engineer issues a trading update.	
 	

 LAND SECURITIES GROUP 	
 The real estate company reports first-half results.	
	
 SCHRODERS  	
 The fund manager issues a trading update.	
	
 3I GROUP 	
 The private equity company reports first-half results.	
 	

 BALFOUR BEATTY 	
 The infrastructure group issues a trading update.	
 	

 WINCANTON 	
 The haulier reports first-half results.	
     	

 BBA AVIATION 	
 The aircraft services firm issues a trading update.	
 	

 COOKSON GROUP 	
 The industrial materials group issues a trading update.	
 	

 DAIRY CREST GROUP  	
 The chilled dairy foods company reports first-half results.	
 	

 EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR 	
 The media company reports full-year results.	
 	

 GENUS 	
 The animal breeder holds its annual general meeting.	
 	

 HALFORDS GROUP 	
 The bicycle to car parts retailer reports first-half results.	
 	

 NOVAE GROUP 	
 The company issues a trading update.	
 	

 SPORTECH 	
 The company issues a trading update.	
 	

 RESTAURANT GROUP 	
 The company issues a trading update.	
 	

 SYNAIRGEN 	
 The company holds its annual general meeting.	
 	

 SYNERGY HEALTH 	
 The company reports first-half results.	
 	

 FW THORPE 	
 The company holds its annual general meeting.	
 	

 TRINITY MIRROR 	
 The company issues a trading update.	
 	

 YULE CATTO & CO 	
 The company issues a trading update.	
 	

 WH SMITH 	
 The company issues a trading update.	
     	

 (Reporting by Tricia Wright. Editing by Jane Merriman)

