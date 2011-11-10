UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Nov 10

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Nov 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to drop on Thursday, extending falls seen in the previous session triggered by mounting worries over Italy's debt situation after a spike in the country's bond yields.

The UK blue chip index looks set to shed 72 to 78 points, or as much as 1.4 percent, after it sank to its lowest close in more than a week on Wednesday, down 106.96 points, or 1.9 percent, to 5,460.38.

U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday, weakness which spilled over into Asian trade, after Italy was thrust into the spotlight when its 10-year bond yields shot above 7 percent, levels that forced bailouts in Ireland, Portugal and Greece.

"The possibility of Italy seeking a bailout will be a disaster and could see a collapse of the euro. It appears the sovereign debt crisis has taken a turn for the worst," said Nam Truong, dealer at Capital Spreads.

In a sign of the depth of fear gripping European capitals, EU sources told Reuters that French and German officials had held discussions about a euro zone split.

While there are a number of economic data releases out on Thursday, traders deemed it unlikely they would provide any real direction, as the heightening of the euro zone debt crisis dominates investors' attention.

In terms of domestic economic data, the Bank of England's November interest rate decision is due at 1200 GMT, with no changes expected to monetary policy.

On the U.S. data front, September international trade figures, October import and export prices, and the latest weekly jobless claims are all out at 1330 GMT, with the October Federal Budget due at 1900 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

ASTRAZENECA

AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug Faslodex has been rejected for use on Britain's state health service, dealing a blow to a product that has been on the market in Europe since 2004.

PT BUMI

Nat Rothschild has criticised the management and corporate governance at the Indonesian coal company PT Bumi , which he is trying to transform into a top-tier global miner, the Financial Times said.

EURASIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CORP

The miner issues a trading update.

VEDANTA RESOURCES

The miner reports first-half results.

EXPERIAN

The credit information company reports first-half results.

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS

The company issues a trading update.

IMI

The engineer issues a trading update.

LAND SECURITIES GROUP

The real estate company reports first-half results.

SCHRODERS

The fund manager issues a trading update.

3I GROUP

The private equity company reports first-half results.

BALFOUR BEATTY

The infrastructure group issues a trading update.

WINCANTON

The haulier reports first-half results.

BBA AVIATION

The aircraft services firm issues a trading update.

COOKSON GROUP

The industrial materials group issues a trading update.

DAIRY CREST GROUP

The chilled dairy foods company reports first-half results.

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR

The media company reports full-year results.

GENUS

The animal breeder holds its annual general meeting.

HALFORDS GROUP

The bicycle to car parts retailer reports first-half results.

NOVAE GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

SPORTECH

The company issues a trading update.

RESTAURANT GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

SYNAIRGEN

The company holds its annual general meeting.

SYNERGY HEALTH

The company reports first-half results.

FW THORPE

The company holds its annual general meeting.

TRINITY MIRROR

The company issues a trading update.

YULE CATTO & CO

The company issues a trading update.

WH SMITH

The company issues a trading update.

