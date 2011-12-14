UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Dec 14

By Tricia Wright LONDON, Dec 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen dropping on Wednesday, tracking falls overnight on Wall Street and in Asia, after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from signalling new stimulus measures to temper the effects of the euro zone debt crisis. Weakness was seen on Wall Street after the U.S. central bank's final policy meeting of the year, at which the Fed said the U.S. economy was "expanding moderately" but turmoil in Europe is a big risk. While the Fed left the door open to further easing next year, as it has done after recent meetings, it gave no hints it was any more inclined to provide new economic stimulus imminently. Risk appetite had already been undermined by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's rejection of any suggestion of raising the limit on Europe's bailout fund. Investors will focus on an Italian bond sale later on Wednesday, which will provide a first test of bond market sentiment towards the euro zone in the wake of last weekend's EU summit. The UK benchmark looks set to shed 30 to 32 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, after it closed up 62.29 points, or 1.2 percent, at 5,490.15 on Tuesday. James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, noted that while traders tried to boost the FTSE 100 index on Tuesday, there were not enough buyers to turn the main trend to up on even the intra-day charts. "Since launching an extraordinary rally two weeks ago, the FTSE has gone into what appears to be a distributive mode... a chart pattern that suggests the systematic liquidation of long positions and the refreshing of short-positions. As this pattern develops, bottoms and tops begin to move lower," he said. He said that based on the last rally, from 5,075.22 to 5,631.88, the next move to the downside could mean a correction into the 50 percent retracement price at 5,353.55 to the 61.8 percent retracement level at 5,287.86. In terms of domestic economic data, UK November claimant count data is out at 0930 GMT, as is the October ILO unemployment rate and UK average earnings data. Earnings highlights in London include postponed results from travel firm Thomas Cook. Across the Atlantic, U.S. November import/export prices data is due at 1330 GMT. Ex-dividend factors will knock 0.5 point off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Fresnillo and United Utilities both trading without their payout attractions. * GLOBAL-Stocks, euro fall after Fed skips fresh stimulus * Wall St closes lower on Fed disappointment * Nikkei falls, breaks briefly below 25-day support level * US 10-yr notes dip but euro zone worries support * Euro sweating above $1.30; Italian debt sale in focus * U.S. gold falls 2 pct as dollar regains strength * Copper drops a third day as Europe gloom weighs * Brent slips towards $109 as investors book profits UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are: THOMAS COOK GROUP The company reports full-year results. SUPERGROUP The company reports first-half results. BETFAIR GROUP The company reports second-quarter results. SINCLAIR IS PHARMA The company holds its annual general meeting. BRITISH ASSETS TRUST The company holds its annual general meeting. EPISTEM HOLDINGS The company holds its annual general meeting. ENCORE OIL The company holds its annual general meeting. GETECH GROUP The company holds its annual general meeting. IDOX The company reports full-year results. JPMORGAN ELECT The company holds its annual general meeting. NEXUS MANAGEMENT The company issues a trading update. PURE WAFER The company holds its annual general meeting. SAREUM HOLDINGS The company holds its annual general meeting. TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134