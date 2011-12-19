UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Dec 19

LONDON Dec 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 47-54 points, or 1.0 percent on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers, extending last week's falls in tandem with weakness in Asia as North
Korean state television said the country's leader Kim Jong-il had died, sparking
fears of regional instability.
Investors were also rattled by Fitch's warning that it may downgrade France
and six other euro zone countries as it believes a comprehensive solution to the
region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond reach".
The UK blue chip index closed 13.51 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Friday
at 5,387.34 after giving away gains in late trading, with profit taking on
defensive stocks more than offsetting a rally among miners and energy shares.
U.S blue chips also saw a choppy session on Friday, ending flat as
earlier gains were erased, unsettled by the Fitch warning on the euro zone.
In Asia on Monday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan shed 2.4 percent, while South Korea's benchmark index
was down 3.4 percent after news of the death of North Korea leader Kim
Jong-il.
South Korea, still technically at war with the North, placed its troops and
all government workers on emergency alert, but Seoul's Defence Ministry said
there were no signs of any unusual North Korean troop movements.
Financial markets fear instability in northeast Asia because of the
unpredictability of a leadership transition in impoverished, secretive North
Korea.
Commodities also fell broadly, as investors reacted by shedding riskier
assets in favour of the safe-haven dollar.
No important British data will be released on Monday, with the main domestic
focus for this final, foreshortened trading week before Christmas to be the
release of minutes from the December Bank of England MPC meeting on Wednesday,
and the final reading for third-quarter GDP on Thursday.
Across the Atlantic, the final reading for third-quarter U.S. GDP will also
be released on Thursday, the highlight of a raft of U.S. data due this week,
although the only U.S. pointer due on Monday will be December's NAHB index, due
at 1500 GMT.
Traders regarded bond auctions in Greece and Spain on Dec. 20 as the last
key events to watch before the Christmas break.
"As we approach the end of the year, traders have to watch for low volume
and volatile reversals triggered by "window-dressing". Fund managers may decide
to run the market in both directions to dump poorly performing stocks and to buy
up low-priced equities. This could cause a choppy, two-sided trade," said James
A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.
The latest quarterly changes take effect for the FTSE 100 index from the
open on Monday, with Russian miners Evraz and Polymetal, and
Irish building materials firm CRH joining the UK blue chips, while
Lonmin, Inmarsat and Investec move down to the FTSE 250
index.
UK stocks to watch on Monday are:
BANKS
The British government will on Monday give its full backing to proposals to
shake up the country's banks, forcing lenders to form barriers between their
retail and riskier investment arms to protect ordinary customers better in case
of a crisis, when Finance minister George Osborne issues his formal response on
Monday afternoon to proposals that were laid out in September by the Independent
Commission on Banking.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
RBS is considering the closure of more than half its investment bank as the
state-backed lender prepares a dramatic overhaul of the business, the Sunday
Telegraph said.
The Sunday Times also said the bank is examining plans to sell or close
Hoare Govett.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The bank is to pave the way for Chairman Sir Win Bischoff's eventual
retirement with the appointment of two new non-executive directors early in the
new year.
Also, Gary Hoffman, NBNK's chief executive, has warned that the 1.5 billion
pound sale of 632 Lloyds Banking Group branches to the Co-operative could end in
disaster for the part-nationalised bank, The Sunday Telegraph said.
GULF KEYSTONE
U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp is mulling a 7 billion pound ($10.9
billion) takeover of Kurdistan-focused explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum, the
Independent on Sunday reported.
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL,
The defence company that owns the Devonport and Rosyth naval dockyards has
hoisted a "for sale" sign over its American business. Sources said the unit
could fetch up to $150 million, the Sunday Times said.
3I GROUP
The private equity firm has assembled a team of heavy-hitter investors to
launch a knockout bid for Edinburgh airport, The Sunday Times said.
EASYJET
The British low-cost airline easyJet has felt no impact on its business
from the ongoing debt crisis in the euro zone, its chief executive, Carolyn
McCall told German newspaper, Welt am Sonntag.
UNITED BUISINESS MEDIA
The mid cap trade show organiser has begun the hunt for a new chairman
after the veteran U.S. investment banker John Botts told fellow directors he was
planning to retire, The Independent on Sunday said.
BLACKS LEISURE
Hopes of a formal takeover bid for Blacks Leisure are fading as rival
retailers and buy-out firms see a pre-pack administration as the only viable
solution for the indebted group, The Financial Times said on Monday.
EUROPEAN GOLDFIELDS
Eldorado Gold Corp said on Sunday it has agreed to acquire smaller
rival European Goldfields for about C$2.5 billion (US$2.4 billion), in a move
aimed at expanding its asset base in Greece and Turkey.
AGGREKO
The temporary power supplier issues a trading update.
HMV GROUP
The retailer reports first-half results.
KEDCO
The waste to energy group holds its annual general meeting.
ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS
The woundcare technology firm holds a general meeting for shareholders.
CASPIAN HOLDINGS
The oil & gas firm holds a general meeting for shareholders.
