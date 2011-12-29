UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thurs Dec 29

LONDON Dec 29 Britain's leading shares are forecast to open modestly higher on the last full-trading session of 2011, with financial bookmakers expecting the FTSE 100 index to open up 2-4 points, or 0.1 percent on Thursday, recouping the previous session's falls as investors square positions ahead of the year-end.

Investors are expected to remain cautious, however, ahead of another key debt auction in Italy, which plans to sell up to 8.5 billion euros of bonds, including new tranches of its three-year and 10-year benchmarks, in its first long-term debt sale since ECB's huge three-year funding operation last week.

"Despite yesterdays Italian 6 month bill auction being hailed as a success by some, the real test for the markets appetite will be today's longer dated auction of 3 and 10 year debt,"" said Jonathan Sudaria, Night Dealer at Capital Spreads.

"With yields already hovering just above 7 percent and banks making it clear they are reluctant to expose themselves to anything without the credit rating of a central bank, a poor auction could see another day of falls, particularly as volume remains thin," Sudarias added.

The UK blue chip index closed down 5.30 points, or 0.1 percent on Wednesday at 5,507.40, albeit in thin volumes, weighed on by falls from riskier banking and mining assets which more than offset gains in defensive stocks.

U.S. blue chips fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, retreating in thin trade after a hefty year-end rally last week, while the S&P 500 erased gains for the year on renewed concerns about the euro zone's financial health.

Asian stocks were modestly lower on Thursday, with the MSCI ex-Japan Asia Pacific index off 0.3 percent, weighed down by weaker energy and basic material stocks.

Copper prices fell for a second straight session on Thursday as a firm dollar weighed, while Brent crude eased back slightly, after a loss of nearly $2 on Wednesday.

No important British data will be released on Thursday, so investor attention will be focused across the Atlantic on the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims, due at 1500 GMT, November U.S. pending home sales at 1500 GMT, and the December Kansas City Fed survey at 1600 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:

TOBACCO

Heart health campaigners urged the British government on Thursday to follow Australia's lead and ban all eye-catching designs and branding from cigarette packs to stop young people being lured into smoking.

INTERTEK

The testing and inspection group gained on Wednesday on speculation that it is about to go on the acquisition trail in the United States, the Daily mail's Market Report said. There was also talk it could feature among broker's 2012 recommendations, the newspaper added.

G4S

Revived private equity takeover talk helped boost the securitiy firm's shares on Wednesday, the Daily Mail's Market Report said.

LAGAN CAPITAL

The investment firm holds its annual general meeting.

DOLPHIN CAPITAL INVESTORS

The investment group holds an extraordinary shareholders meeting.

