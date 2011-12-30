UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Dec 30

LONDON Dec 30 Britain's top share index is seen opening slightly higher on Friday, the last half-day trading session of 2011. The market will close at 1230 GMT.

Financial bookmakers expect the FTSE 100 index to open 4-7 points, or 0.1 percent higher, supported by strength overnight on Wall Street, although a slip back by Asia equities could crimp end-of-year celebrations.

The UK blue chip index closed up 59.37 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,566.77 on Thursday, the final full-trading session of the year, helping the index to register a positive performance in December, having been down 3.2 percent at one stage.

"The strong close in the FTSE 100 on Thursday has put the index in a position to breakout out to the upside through the long-term resistance level of a triangle chart pattern on the daily chart," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

"Since this pattern is non-trending, meaning it has compressed prices over time, it can be used as an indicator of impending volatility. Basically, the pattern is saying, "get ready for some high volatility," Hyerczky added.

Overall, the FTSE 100 index is currently down 6.5 percent on the year, having swung from a peak of 6,105.77 to a low of 4,791.01 over 12 months, with worries over impact of the euro zone soverign debt crisis doing much of the damage.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he expects the euro zone will be stabilised within 12 months and ruled out a break-up of the single currency in an interview published in Handelsblatt on Friday.

U.S. blue chips climbed 1.1 percent on Thursday, with the S&P 500 index moving back into positive territory for 2011, helped by more positive signals on the U.S. economy, with pending sales of existing U.S. homes jumping to a 1-1/2 year high in November.

Asian stocks slipped back from earlier gains on Friday, with the MSCI index of stocks outside Japan down 0.1 percent, on track for a loss of more than 18 percent this year, its first annual loss since 2008.

Crude prices ticked higher in Asian trade on year-end short-covering, and copper prices moved higher although the metal is headed for its first annual drop in three years on demand fears.

China's vast factory sector shrank again in December as demand at home and abroad slackened, the HSBC Purchasing Manager's Index survey showed on Friday, reinforcing the case for pro-growth policies to underpin the world's second-largest economy.

No British economic data will be released on Friday. December's ISM New York and Chicago PMI reports will be released after the London close, at 1330 GMT and 1445 GMT respectively.

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

PETROFAC

The Jersey-based oil services group's shares gained on revived takeover gossip on Thursday, the Daily Mail's Market report said, with Schlumberger zsaid to be lining up a 1,900 pence a share cash offer.

SCOTTY GROUP

The video telecoms equipment firm holds an extraordinary general meeting.

