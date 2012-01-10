UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Jan 10

LONDON Jan 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising on Tuesday after the U.S. earnings season got off to a positive start with an upbeat set of results from Alcoa Inc, although lingering concerns about the euro zone debt situation are likely to keep gains in check.

The UK benchmark looks set to firm 36 to 49 points, or as much as 0.9 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it closed down 37.42 points or 0.7 percent at 5,612.26 on Monday.

Wall Street ended slightly higher on Monday, with U.S. blue chips up 0.3 percent, in a light-volume session as investors stayed cautious ahead of corporate earnings.

After the U.S. close, Alcoa, the largest U.S. aluminium producer, reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street expectations, though a plunge in aluminum prices helped push the company into a loss.

The good start to the U.S. earnings seasons had a positive knock-on effect on Asian shares, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 1.7 percent.

London copper rose in Asian trade, after data showing a rise in imports by the top consumer China supported prices.

Imports of copper by China, which accounts for 40 percent of the refined metal's global consumption, rose 12.6 percent to 508,942 tonnes in December from 452,022 tonnes in the previous month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

However, traders said that market sentiment will be put to the test with Italian and Spanish debt auctions later this week, as the two big euro zone economies are seen as most at risk from the crisis.

UK retailers will fall under the spotlight on Tuesday, as Marks & Spencer reports Christmas sales figures, in a week which sees seasonal reports from Britain's biggest retailers, throwing prospects for consumer spending in 2012 into focus.

British retailers finished 2011 with the best sales growth in months as hefty discounting lured in shoppers, although weak business a year earlier flattered the figures, the British Retail Consortium said, though adding it expected another tough year ahead.

In other domestic economic data, a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed that British house prices fell at a marginally slower pace in the three months to December against a backdrop of steady demand and a modest rise in the number of properties coming on to the market.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. November wholesale inventories data is scheduled for release at 1500 GMT.

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

RBS is likely to cut between 3,000 and 4,000 investment banking jobs as part of an overhaul of the business to be unveiled this week, a person familiar with the matter said.

GULF KEYSTONE

Shares in the Kurdistan-focused exploration group rose on Monday, with the Daily Mail market report noting revived takeover rumours, without giving any further details.

MARKS & SPENCER

The retailer issues a trading update.

DEBENHAMS

The department store group issues a trading update.

DUNELM GROUP

The homewares retailer issues a trading update.

TOPPS TILES

The tile retailer holds its annual general meeting.

BALFOUR BEATTY

The contractor issues a trading update.

CARR'S MILLING INDUSTRIES

The agricultural and engineering firm holds its annual general meeting.

DEVELOPMENT SECURITIES

The property company issues a trading update.

GOALS SOCCER CENTRES

The operator of five-a-side soccer centres issues a trading update.

HAYS

The recruitment company issues a trading update.

INTERSERVE

The construction and outsourcing firm issues a trading update.

LONDON CAPITAL GROUP

The financial services firm issues a trading update.

RATHBONE BROTHERS

The company issues a trading update.

RESTAURANT GROUP

The company issues a trading update.

SMITHS NEWS

The newspapers, books and magazine wholesaler issues a trading update. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

