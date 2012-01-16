UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Jan 16

LONDON Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 22-25 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking losses in the United States and Asia as multiple sovereign downgrades by Standard & Poor's threatened to aggravate the euro zone's debt crisis.

Markets are now worried the euro zone's bailout fund, EFSF, might lose its AAA rating with S&P, reducing its ability to help countries in distress, after France, the fund's second-largest guarantor, lost its top-notch rating.

"These downgrades should not have come as much of a surprise. In retrospect we may look back on them as the most flagged and blatantly obvious downgrades in history," Stan Shamu, a market strategist at IG Markets said.

"While markets will open lower, one gets the feeling that we are learning to live with these downgrades."

News of the downgrades came as negotiations between Greece and private creditors on a debt swap deal broke down, raising the risk of a messy Greek default.

Mining stocks may be under pressure as copper prices fell on fears that a worsening euro crisis would derail global economic recovery.

Oil & gas shares could find some support as Brent crude rose on supply worries after Iran warned Gulf Arab neighbours of consequences if they raised oil output to replace Iranian barrels facing international sanctions. Higher oil prices translate into higher margins for energy groups.

The UK blue chip index closed down 25.78 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,636.64 on Friday, when talk of the S&P downgrades began to circulate, with Wall Street also closing lower.

Trading is expected to be light on Monday as U.S. markets and government offices will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday.

No important British data is due for release on Monday, but a number of key reports are scheduled for later in the week, including UK inflation numbers on Tuesday, unemployment on Wednesday, and retail sales on Friday.

U.S. inflation numbers will be the main focus later in the week, with PPI figures due on Wednesday, and CPI on Thursday.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

RBS

The part state-owned lender plans to sell its mergers and acquisitions

business in the Middle East and cut several jobs as part of a global

restructuring at the U.K. lender, its regional head said on Monday.

BP

The oil major is considering possible measures to support cash-strapped

European refiner Petroplus, on which the British giant relies upon

to supply its UK refined products retailing network, industry sources said.

TESCO

A senior executive at the supermarket chain sold stock just over a week

before a profit warning sent its shares plunging, a regulatory filing shows,

causing fresh embarrassment for the world's third-biggest retailer.

CARNIVAL CORP

At least five people died on Friday when a cruise liner, the Costa Concordia

with more than 4,000 people on board, flipped on its side after hitting a

rock close to the island of Giglio, off Italy's west coast. The luxury

114,500-tonne ship was operated by Costa Crociere, a unit of Carnival Corp,

the world's largest cruise company.

BOVIS HOMES

The housebuilder issues a trading update.

ABCAM

The bioscience firm issues a trading update.

SUPERGLASS HOLDINGS

The glass fibre insulation products group holds its annual general meeting.

* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134