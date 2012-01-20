UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Jan 20

LONDON Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 share index is seen opening flat on Friday, consolidating after hitting a five-and-a-half-month closing high in the previous session, with investors poised for further news on Greece's negotiations with creditors on a debt swap.

Cash-strapped Greece and its private bondholders resume debt swap talks on Friday amid signs they are edging towards the deal needed to prevent a chaotic default by Athens.

After a breakdown in talks last week over the coupon, or interest payment, that Greece must offer on the swap's new bonds raised fears of a catastrophic default, the two sides appeared to be moving to overcome their differences.

The FTSE 100 looked set to open by between 5 points down and one point up, according to financial bookmakers, having risen 38.78 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,741.15 on Thursday, its highest close since Aug 1, and well clear of resistance at 5,700.

Hopes are building that the recent coordinated action by central banks and the IMF will be enough to avoid an economic crisis, but traders note that despite recent gains there are still a lot of shorts in the market, and so are divided about whether this is a short squeeze or the beginning of a more serious rally.

"The underlying problems of the euro zone still persist but some traders cannot but help interpret the sheer scale of the financial backstop that appears to be emerging from the IMF and ECB to support the euro zone as a risk-on indicator," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

On the domestic economic data front, UK December retail sales figures are due at 0930 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. December existing home sales data is scheduled for release at 1500 GMT.

* GLOBAL-Shares gain as Europe funding worries recede

* Wall St rises on bank results, but Google sinks late

* Japan's Nikkei hits 2-month high, financials surge

* Prices fall, Europe debt sales ease safety bid

* Euro takes breather after short-covering rally

* Gold slips below 5-wk high; heads for 3rd week of gains

* Copper steadies near 4-month high after China PMI

* Brent steady above $111 as Europe worries ease

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

LADBROKES

Ladbrokes has bought a Las Vegas-based gambling company in anticipation of the United States moving towards allowing a regulated sports betting market, the Financial Times said.

OMEGA INSURANCE

Barbican Insurance has made a fresh indicative takeover bid for rival Omega Insurance, the Financial Times reported.

ROCKHOPPER EXPLORATION

The Falkland Islands-focused oil explorer rose on Thursday as rumours swirled it was in talks with Anadarko to secure the $2 billion needed to develop its Sea Lion discovery, according to the Times's market report.

ARGOS RESOURCES

The explorer searching for oil in the Falklands climbed on Thursday as speculators suggested the firm had caught the eye of Anadarko, which purportedly wants to feast its eyes on Argos's 3-D seismic surveys in the region, according to the Times's market report.

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP

The financial services group issues a trading update.

MOUCHEL GROUP

The infrastructure company holds its annual general meeting.

ADVANCED POWER COMPONENTS

The electronic components firm holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Greg Mahlich)