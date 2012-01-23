UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Jan 23

LONDON Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index was seen opening up 18-21 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, tracking gains on the U.S. Dow Jones index on Friday, although advances will likely be capped by lingering uncertainty over Greece's debt negotiations.

The blue-chip index closed 12.60 points, or 0.2 percent, lower on Friday at 5,728.55, to end the week 1.6 percent higher, its strongest performance since Christmas.

Financial stocks rallied last week on the back of European Central Bank action to inject cash into the banking sector and prevent the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis causing a liquidity squeeze. A pick-up in trading volume also pointed to growing risk appetite among equity investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose on Friday after IBM offered a strong outlook and results from several big-tech names signalled they were shaking off nervousness about economic growth and boosting technology spending.

Denting the positive sentiment will be lack of progress on Greece's debt swap talks after the country's private creditors said on Sunday they could not improve their offer, which would see them take a real loss of 65-70 percent on Greek bonds, according to officials close to the negotiations. [ID:nL5E8CM0IB

Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept to avert a chaotic default that could threaten the currency bloc.

No major economic data was scheduled in Britain or the United States on Monday.

Stocks to watch on Monday are:

BAE Systems

British defence contractor is considering closing its historic dockyard in

Portsmouth, south England, The Telegraph reports.

THOMAS COOK

The UK tour operator is reeling from a slump of as much as a third in summer

package holiday bookings during the first-half of Jan. which threatens to

create new cash flow problems for the company, according to the Financial

Times.

CAIRN ENERGY

The oil explorer issues a trading update.

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP

The fund management company reports its first-half results.

AVACTA GROUP

The healthcare equipment manufacturer holds its annual

general meeting.

ALTERNATIVE NETWORKS

The provider of communications products and services holds its annual

general meeting.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Dan Lalor)