UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23

LONDON March 23 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up as much as 15 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed 46.3 points lower on Thursday at 5,845.65,
heading for its biggest weekly loss this year, as concerns over China growth,
and the health of Europe's economy prompted falls in the cyclical shares such as
miners and bank, while gold miners like Randgold retreated on the back of civil
unrest in Mali.
* British consumer morale eased last month from January's five-month high as
shoppers grew more worried about their jobs, a survey from building society
Nationwide showed on Friday.
* No other important UK data was scheduled for release on Friday.
* In the U.S., February new home sales data is due for release at 1400 GMT,
with investors looking for an upturn in sentiment in the world's biggest economy
following mixed housing data earlier in the week.
*COMMODITIES Gold prices were set for their fourth-straight week of losses,
after weak economic data from China and the euro zone sent bullion to a
two-month low in the previous session.
* London copper bounced on Friday, coming off two-week lows hit in the
previous session, but prices were on track for a weekly loss as global growth
concerns and tepid demand from top consumer China kept a lid on gains.
* U.S. crude futures were steady above $105 a barrel on Friday, rebounding
from sharp falls in the previous session.
* BAE SYSTEMS Shares in the defence contractor dipped on Thursday
amid rumours the British firm is one of a number of group's preparing to bid for
U.S. aerospace and defence parts supplier Esterline Technologies, which could
attract a knock-out bid north of $95 a share, the Daily Mail's Market Report
said.
* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP IAG has offered a limited number of
extra concessions to try to secure regulatory approval for its acquisition of
BMI British Midland, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, the Financial Times
said.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL Lawyers representing 11,000 Nigerians will on
Friday serve the details of a claim against Royal Dutch Shell at the High Court
after negotiations about compensation for two oil spills in the Niger delta fell
apart last week, the Financial Times said.
* THOMAS COOK The travel firm's plan to have a new chief executive
in place by the end of March is in tatters after a string of rejections from
candidates unwilling to take the job, the Daily Mail said.
* COVE ENERGY A consortium of Indian public-sector energy
companies, Oil and Natural Gas Corp and GAIL India, have not
yet submitted a bid for Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy a company source
said on Friday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
CHARLES TAYLOR CONSULTING PLC releases full-year results.
STANLEY GIBBONS GROUP SGI.L> posts full-year results.
TAWA unveils full-year results.
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE CO holds an EGM.
ST MODWEN PROPERTIES hosts its AGM.
