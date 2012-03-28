UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday March 28

LONDON, March 28 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 12 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
* U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks overnight, while Tokyo's
benchmark index also sold off as a majority of the companies in the index went
ex-dividend.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 33.15 points, or 0.6 percent, at
5,869.55 on Tuesday, having swung around from the day's peak at 5,941.90, just
50 points away from the year's high.
* RIO TINTO The world's third-largest miner, effectively invited
bids on Tuesday for its diamonds business, on its books at $1.2 billion, and
joined BHP Billiton in a retreat from an industry that has lost its
sparkle for mining majors.
* RBS Talks to sell a stake in Britain's state-owned Royal Bank of
Scotland are being held at the level of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, sources
told Reuters.
* Brent crude fell for a second session on Wednesday, breaching
$125, on the possibility of a release of strategic oil reserves by the United
States even after crude stockpiles in the world's largest oil user rose more
than expected last week.
* Wednesday's events include trading updates from Icap and Thomas
Cook, as well as a revised reading of Britain's fourth quarter GDP and
U.S. durable goods data for February.
