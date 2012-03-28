UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday March 28

LONDON, March 28 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 12 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. The June futures contract for the index is down 0.4
percent by 0611 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks overnight, while Tokyo's
benchmark index also sold off as a majority of the companies in the index went
ex-dividend.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 33.15 points, or 0.6 percent, at
5,869.55 on Tuesday, having swung around from the day's peak at 5,941.90, just
50 points away from the year's high.
* RIO TINTO The world's third-largest miner, effectively invited
bids on Tuesday for its diamonds business, on its books at $1.2 billion, and
joined BHP Billiton in a retreat from an industry that has lost its
sparkle for mining majors.
* BHP BILLITON Union workers will step up industrial action against
seven Australian coal mines operated by the miner, which are among the largest
in the world, a union official said on Wednesday.
* ICAP The world's largest interdealer broker said it was trading in
line with market expectations, with a strong performance at its commodities and
energy arm helping offset tougher conditions on its credit markets side.
* EVRAZ Russia's largest steelmaker said on Wednesday that the
outlook for the global steel industry will remain challenging this year after
its 2011 net profit missed market expectations by 31 percent.
* THOMAS COOK Notes an improvement in UK bookings in the last few
weeks, but says the winter season remains overall subdued and it continues to
expect 2011/12 to be a challenging year.
* LLOYD'S OF LONDON Reports 4.6 billion pounds of catastrophe
claims, the largest catastrophe claims year on record, bring it to a loss of 516
million pounds for 2011, its second-biggest ever
* RBS Talks to sell a stake in Britain's state-owned Royal Bank of
Scotland are being held at the level of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, sources
told Reuters.
* Britain faces a long road back to pre-crisis economic growth rates as
banks are still reducing their balance sheets, Bank of England Governor Mervyn
King said on Tuesday.
* Brent crude fell for a second session on Wednesday, breaching
$125, on the possibility of a release of strategic oil reserves by the United
States even after crude stockpiles in the world's largest oil user rose more
than expected last week. Copper also fell.
* Wednesday's events include a revised reading of Britain's fourth quarter
GDP, euro zone M3 money supply and U.S. durable goods data for February.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)