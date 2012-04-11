版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 11日 星期三

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds April 11

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 23-24 points, or 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, following a 2-percent dive in the previous session that was its second worst performance this year.

