UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds April 18

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2-4 points higher, or up
0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, consolidating after
strong gains in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European
stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 100.67 points, or 1.8 percent on Tuesday
at 5,766.95, just below the level at which it started April and after a
roller-coaster ride so far this month, led by strength in banking issues as euro
zone debt exposure concerns eased following a well-covered Spanish bill auction.
* Brent crude futures held steady above $118 on Wednesday as
concerns on the euro zone crisis eased after a successful Spanish debt auction
and with a better growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund.
* Copper prices rose in Asian trade on Wednesday, higher with
equities on news that South Korea's central bank will buy $300 million in
Chinese stocks over the next three months.
* BHP BILLITON The global miner on Wednesday posted sharp drops in
iron ore and coal production - key revenue earners for the world's biggest
mining house - for the first quarter of 2012 due to bad weather and labour
unrest.
* BP The oil firm is looking closely at a project to revive Iraq's
northern Kirkuk oilfield, industry sources said on Tuesday, as Baghdad aims to
strengthen its position in a dispute with semi-autonomous Kurdistan over
ownership of northern Iraqi fields.
* RSA INSURANCE the British insurer is seeking smallish acquisitions
to drive growth outside its home market in Britain, but will not make a big,
multibillion-dollar splash, the company's chief executive Simon Lee told Reuters
on Tuesday.
* UNILEVER The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group will have invested
$500 million and built a new factory once a five-year investment plan ends in
2015, Mexican president Felipe Calderon said on Tuesday.
* C&W WORLDWIDE Tata Communications Ltd has secured bank
financing ahead of an April 19 deadline to decide whether to make a bid for
London-listed Cable & Wireless Worldwide, Thomson Reuters publication Basis
Point reported on Wednesday.
* PANMURE GORDON The UK stockbroker will on Wednesday announce the
appointment of Philip Wale, currently head of rival Seymour Pierce, as its new
chief executive, The Financial Times said.
* The Bank of Canada and the Bank of England on Tuesday dismissed as
inaccurate a Financial Times report that said Canadian Governor Mark Carney had
been approached as a possible candidate to take over as head of Britain's
central bank.