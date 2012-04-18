UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds April 18

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2-4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, consolidating after strong gains in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 100.67 points, or 1.8 percent on Tuesday at 5,766.95, just below the level at which it started April and after a roller-coaster ride so far this month, led by strength in banking issues as euro zone debt exposure concerns eased following a well-covered Spanish bill auction.

* Brent crude futures held steady above $118 on Wednesday as concerns on the euro zone crisis eased after a successful Spanish debt auction and with a better growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund.

* Copper prices rose in Asian trade on Wednesday, higher with equities on news that South Korea's central bank will buy $300 million in Chinese stocks over the next three months.

* TESCO The world's No. 3 retailer said it would spend 1 billion pounds this year overhauling its core UK business as it seeks to win back market share and restore sales growth. It posted a 1.6 percent rise in full-year group profit before tax and one-off items to 3.9 billion pounds, broadly in line with an average forecast of 3.88 billion pounds.

* BHP BILLITON The global miner on Wednesday posted sharp drops in iron ore and coal production - key revenue earners for the world's biggest mining house - for the first quarter of 2012 due to bad weather and labour unrest.

* FRESNILLO The Mexico-based precious metals miner said its quarterly attributable silver production of 9.8 million ounces is on target, and its quarterly attributable gold production is above expectations, with an increase of 26.3 percent to 121,792 ounces.

* GKN The automotive and aerospace parts manufacturer reports a 19 percent rise in first-quarter trading profit to 142 million pounds, up from 119 million pounds, on sales up 17 percent to 1.742 billion pounds, and says the outlook for its markets remains in line with its statement in February.

* BUNZL The packaging group says overall trading continues to be strong, with group revenue in the first quarter rising 7 percent at constant exchange rates, and the group's operating margin improving largely due to the 2011 acquisitions. Discussions are continuing with a number of potential acquisition targets.

* INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE The emerging markets-focused lender posted a first-quarter pretax profit of 6.1 million pounds, down from 8.3 million pounds a year earlier, with profits hit by higher rebate costs and weaker currency rates, and says it has had an encouraging start to 2012 with no visible impact from the economic slowdown on credit quality.

* COMPUTACENTER The IT services group said group revenues for the first-quarter increased by 9 percent on a reported basis, and although it has seen some, not unexpected, impact on margin in the period, its outlook for 2012 remains unchanged.

* PANMURE GORDON Panmure Gordon, one of several niche investment banks operating in the City of London finance district, has poached Phillip Wale from rival Seymour Pierce to become its new chief executive.

* BP The oil firm is looking closely at a project to revive Iraq's northern Kirkuk oilfield, industry sources said on Tuesday, as Baghdad aims to strengthen its position in a dispute with semi-autonomous Kurdistan over ownership of northern Iraqi fields.

* RSA INSURANCE the British insurer is seeking smallish acquisitions to drive growth outside its home market in Britain, but will not make a big, multibillion-dollar splash, the company's chief executive Simon Lee told Reuters on Tuesday.

* UNILEVER The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group will have invested $500 million and built a new factory once a five-year investment plan ends in 2015, Mexican president Felipe Calderon said on Tuesday.

* C&W WORLDWIDE Tata Communications Ltd has secured bank financing ahead of an April 19 deadline to decide whether to make a bid for London-listed Cable & Wireless Worldwide, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported on Wednesday.

* The Bank of Canada and the Bank of England on Tuesday dismissed as inaccurate a Financial Times report that said Canadian Governor Mark Carney had been approached as a possible candidate to take over as head of Britain's central bank.