UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday April 20

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6-10 points, or 0.2 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.74 points, or 0.01 percent lower on Thursday at 5,744.55 after a choppy session, with banks leading then fallers after rising yields at a Spanish debt auction and some disappointing U.S. data unnerved investors.

* Investors are likely to trade cautiously ahead of the semi-annual meetings of the IMF in Washington. The IMF's bid to win a big boost in funding to handle the eurozone debt crisis has hit a speed bump as Brazil demanded more power at the IMF for emerging economies as a condition for lending it extra cash.

* London copper traded slightly above $8,000 a tonne on Friday, hovering near its previous close, as investors waited for more decisive cues on demands such as whether China loosens monetary policy and the health of the euro zone.

* Brent crude held above $118 per barrel on Friday, with prices headed for their steepest weekly drop in more than three months as fears that the euro zone debt crisis could flare up again dented the demand outlook.

* VODAFONE, C&W WORLDWIDE Vodafone has got four more days to decide whether to bid for Cable & Wireless Worldwide after talks failed to result in a deal before Thursday's deadline, the corporate telecoms provider said.

* BARCLAYS The bank has attempted to head off a shareholder revolt over the 17.7 million pound package awarded to its chief executive, Bob Diamond, by offering to amend the terms of his annual bonus, The Daily Telegraph said.

* BP L> Moscow has ordered that charges be brought against BP's Russian oil venture, TNK-BP over damages caused by oil spills in Siberia, the Financial Times said.

* IMI The engineer said it has had a positive start to 2012, with group revenues in the three months to the end of March up percent on a reported basis, and it expects results in the first six months of the year to be in line with its expectations. IMI said it continues to work on a number of acquisition opportunities.

* TATE & LYLE The food ingredients firm is to sell its 50 percent stake in citric acid joint venture, Sucromiles to Organización Ardila Lülle for $31.5 million.

* WILLIAM HILL The bookmaker said Q1 group net revenue grew by 12, percent, with group operating profit 19 percent higher, and it remains confident in its expectations for the full year.

* ROTORK The engineers said its strong end to 2011 has continued into 2012, with order intake in the first quarter of 132 million pounds, 21 percent ahead of the prior year, and revenue 26 percent ahead of the prior year, and it anticipates that group margins for the full year will be similar to 2011.

* SPECTRIS The group said reported sales for the three months ended 31 March 2012 were 21 percent higher than the comparable period last year, with sales on a constant currency organic sales up 5 percent, and it remains strategically well positioned for the remainder of the year.

* SUPERGROUP The fashion brand said it expects its profit before tax for the full year to be approximately 43 million pounds, with arithmetic errors in the forecast for its wholesale business amounting to some 2.5 million pounds, and a shortfall in the current year of some 2.0 million pounds due to the particular timing of a pull-down of stock.

* SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS The British firm is to acquire Mu Dynamics Inc. for a cash consideration of $40.0 million.

* KESA ELECTRICALS : Europe's No. 3 electricals retailer could be interested in buying Fnac, which offers consumers cultural and electrical products and is one of the brands luxury goods maker PPR is looking to sell, according to the Daily Mail Market report.

* Britain's economy is healthier than upcoming official data is likely to suggest, but the Bank of England may face a challenge convincing the public that this is true, BoE policymaker Adam Posen said on Thursday.

* British retail sales numbers for March will be released at 0830 GMT, with a monthly rise of 0.5 percent forecast, after a 0.8 percent fall in February, giving annualised growth of 1.4 percent, up from 1.0 percent in the previous month.

