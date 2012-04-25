版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds April 25

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening unchanged to up 2 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 43.92 points, or 0.8 percent on Tuesday at 5,709.49, recovering around half of Monday's 1.8 percent drop.

* British first-quarter preliminary GDP data, due to be released at 0830 GMT, is expected to show the country close to - if not in - its second recession since the financial crisis started, with most economists polled by Reuters thinking Britain will scrape through with gross domestic product growth of 0.1 percent or slightly more in the first three months of this year.

