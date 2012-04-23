版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一 14:12 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday April 23

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 23-25 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, lower on Monday, giving back most of Friday's gains due to concerns over the euro zone debt crisis, according to financial bookmakers.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐