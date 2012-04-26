UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday April 26

LONDON, April 26 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 3 to 6 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
* The UK blue chip index closed up 9.40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,718.89
on Wednesday, shrugging off UK GDP figures showing Britain slipped back into
recession and disappointing first-quarter results from drugmaker Glaxosmithkline
.
* In terms of domestic macroeconomic data, the CBI's latest distributive
trades survey is set for release at 1000 GMT.
* Across the Atlantic, investors will look at U.S. weekly jobless claims
data, due at 1230 GMT, and U.S. March pending home sales data, at 1400 GMT.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND is planning to spin off its mergers and
acquisitions business to some of its top bankers, sources said, forming a new
advisory boutique with anticipated investment from foreign banks without a big
footprint in Europe.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ADMIRAL GROUP issues a trading update.
ASTRAZENECA reports first-quarter results.
BARCLAYS issues a trading update.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO issues a trading update.
KAZAKHMYS issues a trading update.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL reports first-quarter results.
SHIRE reports first-quarter results.
UNILEVER issues a trading update.
WHITBREAD reports full-year results.
