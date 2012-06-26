UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 26

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 6
points, or as much as 0.1 percent, higher on Tuesday, according
to financial bookmakers.
* European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher
open, with stocks set to halt their sharp three-session
sell-off. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The UK blue chip index ended down 63.04 points, or 1.1
percent, at 5,450.65 points on Monday, its lowest close in
nearly two weeks and its biggest daily fall since June 1.
* CARPETRIGHT PLC - The company said FY revenue
was down 3.1 percent to 471.5 million sterling.
* STAGECOACH GROUP PLC - Total dividend rose 10
percent to 7.8 pence per share.
* PETROFAC LTD - The company said it had good
operational performance across its portfolio of ECOM and IES
projects and remained on course to deliver net profit growth in
2012 of at least 15 percent.
* OCADO GROUP PLC - The company said its H1 gross
sales increased 12 percent to 332.3 million pounds.
* SERCO GROUP PLC - The group remained on track to
meet expectations for 2012 and expected another year of strong
total revenue growth, including further good organic growth.
* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD - The company said
results obtained in the Jurassic interval indicated a continuous
oil column with 237 metres of net pay.
* The euro was on the defensive near a two-week low against
the dollar on Tuesday on growing worries that an upcoming
European summit would produce nothing to solve the region's debt
crisis.
* Moody's Investors Service downgraded the long-term debt
and deposit ratings for 28 Spanish banks and two issuer ratings,
following on the heels of a cut to Spain's sovereign rating to
just above junk status earlier this month.
* Brent crude held steady near $91 per barrel on Tuesday as
short-covering and forecasts of a drop in U.S. crude inventories
offset worries that a European summit would be unable to produce
a concrete solution to the region's debt crisis.
* London copper prices rose for a second session, supported
by promising U.S. housing data that calmed worries about the
state of the world's top economy.
* Britain's current deficit numbers will be released at 0830
GMT, with a public sector net borrowing (PSNB) figure of 14.25
billion pounds forecast for May, up from 12.115 billion pounds
in April.
* Across the Atlantic, June U.S. consumer confidence numbers
will be released at 1400 GMT, at the same time as the Richmond
Fed manufacturing survey for June.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SERCO GROUP issues a trading update.
PETROFAC issues a trading update.
CARPETRIGHT reports full-year results,
OCADO GROUP unveils first-half results.
STAGECOACH GROUP reports full-year results,
PORVAIR reveals first-half results.
DOMINO PRINTING SCIENCES posts first-half
results.
IDOX reveals first-half results.
PRIVATE & COMMERCIAL FINANCE reports full-year
results,
ANGLO-EASTERN PLANTATIONS holds its annual
general meeting.
ASTERAND holds its annual general meeting
FITBUG HOLDINGS holds its annual general
meeting.
INTERQUEST GROUP holds its annual general meeting.
MEDITERRANEAN OIL & GAS holds its annual general
meeting.
ULTIMA NETWORKS holds its annual general meeting.
